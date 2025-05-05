Boston College Men’s Hockey Schedules Road Series With Minnesota For 2025-26 Season
The Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team is well into the offseason, however pieces of next season’s schedule are starting to be revealed.
One major non-conference matchup has been announced for the 2025-26 season.
Boston College will travel to Minneapolis, Minn., to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 3M Arena at Mariucci from Oct. 9-10 for a two-game set.
Minnesota made the announcement via social media on Monday afternoon.
“Two of college hockey’s best square off at 3M Arena at Mariucci,” said Minnesota men’s hockey via X. “#Gophers vs. Eagles.”
This will be the first time the two teams have met since Nov. 27, 2016, where the Eagles fell to the Golden Gophers 4-2 at Conte Forum.
The last two meetings between the programs have been in Chestnut Hill.
The last time Boston College took on Minnesota on the road was during the 2013-14 season on Oct. 27, 2013. Minnesota beat Boston College 6-1.
Both teams are among the best in the nation.
Last season, Minnesota went 25-11-4 overall which included a 15-6-3 mark in conference play, made an appearance in the Big Ten Tournament, and the Fargo Regional where it lost to UMass 5-4 in the first round. The Golden Gophers finished No. 9 in the final USCHO poll of the season.
Boston College boasted a 27-8-2 overall record, a 18-4-2 Hockey East record, made an appearance in the Hockey East Tournament, and the Manchester Regional where it fell to Denver 3-1 in the final.
Like Minnesota, the Eagles also finished inside the top 10 in the last USCHO poll of the season, coming in at No. 4.
The pair of games are the second to be announced for Boston College as the team will also take on Denver on Oct. 24.
The full schedule for both teams will be announced at a later date.