Boston College Men's Hockey Reveals NESN TV Schedule
The Boston College Eagles men’s hockey program has revealed its NESN slate for the 2025-26 campaign.
In total, the Eagles will have six games air on the network.
The first game will be Boston College’s series finale at Northeastern on Friday night at 7 p.m. ET. The series marks the opening of Hockey East play for the Eagles this season, however will be the Huskies’ second and third conference clashes.
NESN will also show the Eagles’ home game against UMass on Nov. 14 at 7 p.m., as well as their home game versus Maine on Nov. 21 at 7 p.m., their home game against Notre Dame on Nov. 28 at 1 p.m., their road game at Boston University on Jan. 30, 2026, at 7 p.m., and their home game versus Boston University on Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.
With the current national rankings, four of the six games will be ranked matchups. Boston College is No. 11 in this week’s USCHO poll while Boston University is No. 5, Maine is No. 12, and UMass is No. 13.
On top of the six regular season appearances, the network will also air the 2026 Beanpot which will feature Boston College, Boston University, Northeastern, and Harvard on Feb. 2 and Feb. 9.
So far this season, Boston College has a 2-2-1 overall record. The Eagles lost their season opener against No. 7 Quinnipiac 4-3 on Oct. 3.
After the defeat, they went on a three-game unbeaten streak where they beat No. 19 Minnesota on the road 3-1 and tied with the Gophers 2-2. Boston College also beat RPI on the road 5-1 during the stretch.
Most recently, Boston College lost to No. 5 Denver 7-3 on Friday night at home which snapped the streak.
Next up, Boston College plays a home-and-home series with Northeastern. The opening game of the series will be on Thursday night at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass., at 7 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN+.
2025-26 Boston College Men's Hockey NESN TV Schedule:
(Date, Opponent, Time)
Oct. 31 | at Northeastern | 7 p.m. ET
Nov. 14 | vs. UMass | 7 p.m. ET
Nov. 21 | vs. Maine | 7 p.m. ET
Nov. 28 | vs. Notre Dame | 1 p.m. ET
Jan. 30 | at Boston University | 7 p.m. ET
Feb. 28 | vs. Boston University | 7 p.m. ET