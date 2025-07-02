Fans Loved Red Sox Broadcast's Retro Theme to Honor 1975 American League Pennant Team
NESN—the local broadcast provider for the Boston Red Sox—found a creative way to honor the 50th anniversary of the 1975 American League Pennant winning team for fans outside of Fenway Park to enjoy.
The Cincinnati Reds, who beat the Red Sox in the '75 World Series, came to town and the broadcast decided to turn the clock all the way back for the golden anniversary of the classic series. On the second night of the three-game weekday series at Fenway, NESN gave Tuesday night's game a retro makeover in the third and fourth inning with with an old school score bug and camera shots.
They committed to the retro feel, leaving the strike-zone box and pitch locations off the screen. We can live a couple innings without modern technology for the sake of nostalgia.
Viewers absolutely loved seeing a modern game displayed just like the olden days:
Kudos to Red Sox sideline reporter Jahmai Webster for dressing the part, too:
NESN prepared a three-day celebration to span the series with the Reds. They brought in special guests from Boston's '75 World Series team, prepared special content and flashed back at multiple points to the historic season.
The retro broadcast was a shining star—maybe they'll run it back after all the positive feedback.