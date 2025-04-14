Where Boston College Men's Hockey Ranks in Final USCHO Poll
The Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team ended its season in the Manchester Regional Final with a 3-1 loss to Denver on March 30.
With the defeat, the Eagles finished the season with a 27-8-2 overall record as well as a 18-4-2 mark in Hockey East play.
The season performance and record helped place Boston College at No. 4 in the final USCHO poll which was released on Monday with 810 points.
Western Michigan, who won its first NCAA Championship, finished atop the poll with all 50 first-place votes and 1,000 points.
Boston University came in at No. 2 with 911 points followed by Denver at No. 3 with 881, Boston College at No. 4, and Penn State rounded out the top five with 781.
In total, six Hockey East teams finished the season ranked. Joining Boston University and Boston College is UConn at No. 7, Maine at No. 8, UMass at No. 10, and Providence at No. 13.
Below are the full rankings for the end of the season.
2024-25 USCHO Division I Men’s Hockey Final Poll:
(Rank, team, first-place votes, points, record)
- Western Michigan (50)- 1,000, 34-7-1
- Boston University- 911, 24-14-2
- Denver- 881, 31-12-1
- Boston College- 810, 27-8-2
- Penn State- 781, 22-14-4
- Michigan State- 774, 26-7-4
- UConn- 658, 23-12-4
- Maine- 643, 24-8-6
- Minnesota- 624, 25-11-4
- UMass- 512, 21-14-5
- Ohio State- 443, 24-14-2
- Cornell- 439, 19-11-6
- Providence- 436, 21-11-5
- Minnesota State- 379, 27-9-3
- Quinnipiac- 346, 24-12-2
- Arizona State- 259, 21-14-2
- Michigan- 166, 18-15-3
- North Dakota- 143, 21-15-2
- Bentley- 120, 23-15-2
- Clarkson- 99, 24-12-3
Others receiving votes: UMass Lowell 20, Colorado College 14, Omaha 13, Holy Cross 11, Northeastern 7, New Hampshire 4, Brown 3, Dartmouth 2, St. Thomas 2