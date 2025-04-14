BC Bulletin

Where Boston College Men's Hockey Ranks in Final USCHO Poll

What place did the Eagles finish in for the 2024-25 season?

Feb 28, 2025; Chestnut Hill, MA, USA; Boston College defenseman Aram Minnetian (17) warms up before a game against the University of New Hampshire Wildcats at Conte Forum. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team ended its season in the Manchester Regional Final with a 3-1 loss to Denver on March 30. 

With the defeat, the Eagles finished the season with a 27-8-2 overall record as well as a 18-4-2 mark in Hockey East play.

The season performance and record helped place Boston College at No. 4 in the final USCHO poll which was released on Monday with 810 points.

Western Michigan, who won its first NCAA Championship, finished atop the poll with all 50 first-place votes and 1,000 points. 

Boston University came in at No. 2 with 911 points followed by Denver at No. 3 with 881, Boston College at No. 4, and Penn State rounded out the top five with 781. 

In total, six Hockey East teams finished the season ranked. Joining Boston University and Boston College is UConn at No. 7, Maine at No. 8, UMass at No. 10, and Providence at No. 13.

Below are the full rankings for the end of the season.

2024-25 USCHO Division I Men’s Hockey Final Poll:

(Rank, team, first-place votes, points, record)

  1. Western Michigan (50)- 1,000, 34-7-1
  2. Boston University- 911, 24-14-2
  3. Denver- 881, 31-12-1
  4. Boston College- 810, 27-8-2
  5. Penn State- 781, 22-14-4
  6. Michigan State- 774, 26-7-4
  7. UConn- 658, 23-12-4
  8. Maine- 643, 24-8-6
  9. Minnesota- 624, 25-11-4
  10. UMass- 512, 21-14-5
  11. Ohio State- 443, 24-14-2
  12. Cornell- 439, 19-11-6
  13. Providence- 436, 21-11-5
  14. Minnesota State- 379, 27-9-3
  15. Quinnipiac- 346, 24-12-2
  16. Arizona State- 259, 21-14-2
  17. Michigan- 166, 18-15-3
  18. North Dakota- 143, 21-15-2
  19. Bentley- 120, 23-15-2
  20. Clarkson- 99, 24-12-3

Others receiving votes: UMass Lowell 20, Colorado College 14, Omaha 13, Holy Cross 11, Northeastern 7, New Hampshire 4, Brown 3, Dartmouth 2, St. Thomas 2

KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, Missouri Tigers On SI, and now Boston College Eagles On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games. Connect with Kim on X/Twitter at @kmrankin1 and follow the site at @BostonCollegeSI.

