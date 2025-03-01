Boston College Men’s Hockey Forward Andre Gasseau Suspended One Game
Boston College men’s hockey forward Andre Gasseau will miss the Eagles series finale against the New Hampshire Wildcats on Saturday night after being suspended for one game by Hockey East.
The conference announced the decision in a press release on Saturday morning.
“Hockey East announced today that Boston College junior forward Andre Gasseau (Garden Grove, Calif.) has been suspended for one game stemming from an incident at 0:54 of the third period on Friday, February 28 against New Hampshire,” said Hockey East in the official press release. “Gasseau is ineligible to play Saturday, March 1 at New Hampshire and is able to return to the Eagles’ lineup on Saturday, March 8 against Merrimack.”
The junior was ejected from Boston College’s game on Friday night early in the third period after being called for a five-minute major penalty for Slew Footing and a game misconduct.
Prior to his disqualification, Gasseau scored two goals in the second period to help the Eagles to a 4-1 win over New Hampshire. The first was a power play goal at 11:58 and the second was at 14:40.
The Eagles and Wildcats will square off on Saturday night at Whittemore Center at Key Auto Group Complex in Durham, N.H., for the series finale. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.
The game marks Boston College’s final series of the regular season. The team’s final game of the regular season will be against Merrimack on March 8 at Conte Forum.