Boston College Men’s Hockey Forward Signs With New York Rangers
Boston College men’s hockey forward Gabe Perreault has officially signed with the New York Rangers.
The organization announced the signing on Monday afternoon just one day after the Eagles season ended with a 3-1 loss to Denver in the Manchester Regional Final.
“New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Gabe Perreault on a three-year, entry-level contract,” said the Rangers in the official press release. “He will report to New York.”
Perreault was drafted as the No. 23 overall pick (first round) by New York in the 2023 NHL Draft.
The Hinsdale, Ill., native spent two seasons in Chestnut Hill where he appeared in 73 games and tallied 35 goals and 73 assists for 108 points.
This past season, he led the Eagles in assists (32) as well as had the second-most goals (16), points (48), and rating +28.
He also recorded five power-play goals which led the team and 11 blocks.
Perreault notched his name into the national rankings this season. During his 2024-25 campaign, he ranked eighth in points per game (1.30) and points as well as had the fourth-most assists.
Perreault is the second Eagle to officially sign his NHL contract since the season came a close. Forward Ryan Leonard signed with the Washington Capitals earlier on Monday.
He joins a Rangers organization that is currently 35-32-7 overall. New York’s next game is on Wednesday night as it hosts the Minnesota Wild at 7 p.m. ET.