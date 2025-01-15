Boston College Men's Hockey Goalie Named to Mike Richter Award Watch List
Boston College Eagles men’s hockey goalie Jacob Fowler has been named to the Mike Richter Award Watch List.
The award which is given to the best Division I collegiate hockey goalie released its Watch List on Wednesday and featured a total of 35 players. Six of those from the Hockey East.
Fowler has been a massive part of the Eagles success this season. Throughout the team’s first 19 games, Fowler has appeared in 18 of them and has bolstered a 1.83 goals against average and .928 save percentage as well as has allowed 32 goals and made 413 saves. He is also credited with four shutouts.
The Melbourne, Fla., native is making a name for himself in both the conference and national rankings as well.
Currently, Fowler has recorded the second highest save percentage, the fifth-most saves, the second-lowest goals against average, and the seventh-lowest goals against in Hockey East. Nationally, he ranks seventh in winning percentage (.794) and 15th in save percentage.
If awarded the honor, Fowler would be the second Eagle to win the award. Thatcher Demko won it in 2016.
Below is the full Watch List for this season from the Hockey Commissioners Association.
2024-25 Richter Award “Watch List”
Atlantic Hockey America
J.J. Cataldo, Army West Point (FR - Stuart, FL)
Pierce Charleson, Niagara (GR - Aurora, ON)
Thomas Gale, Holy Cross (SR - Kirkland, PQ)
Ajeet Gundarah, Sacred Heart (FR - Richmond, BC)
Connor Hasley, Bentley (JR - North Tonawanda, NY)
Big Ten
Nathan Airey, Minnesota (SO - Cochrane, AB)
Trey Augustine, Michigan State (SO - South Lyon, MI)
Kristoffer Eberly, Ohio State (SO - Pinckney, MI)
Owen Say, Notre Dame (JR - London, ON)
Tommy Scarfone, Wisconsin (SR - Montreal, PQ)
Liam Souliere, Minnesota (GR - Montreal, PQ)
CCHA
Josh Kotai, Augustana (SO - Abbotsford, BC)
Christian Stoever, Bowling Green (SR - Northfield, MI)
Alex Tracy, Minnesota State (JR - Chicago, IL)
ECAC Hockey
Ben Charette, Harvard (FR - Aurora, ON)
Ethan Langenegger, Clarkson (SR - Kamloops, BC)
Matej Marinov, Quinnipiac (SO - Nitra, Slovakia)
Dylan Silverstein, Quinnipiac (FR - Calabasas, CA)
Arthur Smith, Princeton (SO - Farmington, CT)
Lawton Zacher, Brown (SO - Buffalo, NY)
Hockey East
Albin Boija, Maine (SO -Sundsvall, Sweden)
Jacob Fowler, Boston College (SO - Melbourne, FL)
Beni Halasz, UMass Lowell (JR - Budapest, Hungary)
Michael Hrabal, UMass (SO - Prague, Czechia)
Philip Svedeback, Providence (JR - Vaxjo, Sweden)
Jared Whale, New Hampshire (JR - Calgary, AB)
NCHC
Matt Davis, Denver (SR - Calgary, AB)
Gibson Homer, Arizona State (JR - Grand Rapids, MI)
Klayton Knapp, Minnesota Duluth (FR - Waterville, OH)
Simon Latkoczy, Omaha (JR - Trencin, Slovakia)
Kaidan Mbereko, Colorado College (JR - Aspen, CO)
Isak Posch, St. Cloud State (SO - Umea, Sweden)
Cameron Rowe, WMU (GR - Wilmette, IL)
Hampton Slukynsky, WMU (FR - Warroad, MN)
INDEPENDENTS
Ty Outen, LIU (JR - Tampa, FL)
