Where Boston College Men’s Hockey Ranks After Week 13
The Boston College Eagles men’s hockey split its home-and-home series against the Merrimack Warriors over the weekend.
Merrimack took the opening contest at Conte Forum 5-2 after scoring five unanswered goals in the second and third periods while Boston College won the finale 4-1 at Lawler Rink.
The split did not impact the Eagles much in the rankings. Boston College remained at No. 2 in this week’s USCHO poll with 903 points, however did not receive a first-place vote.
Michigan State stayed atop the poll with 997 points and 48 first-place votes, followed by the Eagles, Minnesota at No. 3 with 888 points, Western Michigan at No. 4 with 806 points, and Maine capped off the top five with 792 points.
Providence, who ranks No. 6, and Denver, who ranks No. 7, each received one first-place vote as well.
As a whole, there was one big change in the rankings. UConn moved in to No. 18 after being unranked the week prior and Cornell fell out.
Below are the full rankings for the week.
2024-25 USCHO Division I Men’s Hockey Week 14 Poll:
(Rank, team, first-place votes, points, record)
- Michigan State (48)- 997, 18-2-2
- Boston College- 903, 13-4-1
- Minnesota- 888,18-4-2
- Western Michigan- 806, 13-4-1
- Maine- 792, 15-4-2
- Providence (1)- 784, 15-3-2
- Denver (1)- 767, 17-5
- Ohio State- 583, 15-6-1
- UMass Lowell- 556, 12-6-2
- Michigan- 523, 13-8-1
- Boston University- 461, 11-7-1
- Minnesota State- 372, 15-5-2
- Arizona State- 368, 11-8-1
- North Dakota- 347, 12-8-1
- St. Cloud State- 336, 11-9
- Quinnipiac- 262, 13-7-1
- UConn- 219, 11-8-1
- Colorado College- 117, 10-9-1
- New Hampshire- 98, 10-6-3
- Clarkson- 92, 12-6-2
Others receiving votes: Augustana 79, Cornell 38, Massachusetts 35, Wisconsin 29, Sacred Heart 15, Bentley 9, Michigan Tech 8, Dartmouth 6, Northeastern 4, Bowling Green 3, Niagara 2, Omaha 1
