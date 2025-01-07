Boston College Men’s Hockey to Compete in 2025 Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off
The Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team will compete in the 2025 Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off.
The multi-day event will feature four teams and take place from Dec. 28-29, 2025, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis.
Wisconsin, Western Michigan and Lake Superior State will be the other three teams to join the Eagles.
Currently, Boston College ranks No. 2 in the nation with a 12-3-1 record while Western Michigan is No. 4 with a 13-4-1 record.
Although not ranked, Wisconsin and Lake Superior State are both big programs. The Badgers are sitting at 9-12-1 on the season and received 17 votes in the latest USCHO poll.
Lake Superior State has bolstered a 8-11-1 record so far this season. The program has appeared in 11 NCAA Tournaments and are five-time national champions.
This will be the fifth time for Wisconsin, second time for Lake Superior State, and the first time for Boston College and Western Michigan to play in the in-season tournament.
Wisconsin is the reigning champion after defeating UConn 4-3 in the championship game on Dec. 29, 2024, and has won three of the four tournament titles.
“First played in 2021, the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off has quickly become a highlight on the college hockey calendar,” said the tournament in the official press release. “It attracts the top programs in the sport with an opportunity to win a championship in a state that loves hockey and in a magnificent venue – Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee.”
Matchups and tickets will be announced at a later date.
