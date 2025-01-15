No. 2 Boston College Men’s Hockey Beats Harvard in Non-Conference Clash
The No. 2 Boston College Eagles (14-4-1, 7-3-1 HE) men’s hockey team won its second straight game with a 3-1 victory over the Harvard Crimson (5-8-2, 4-4-2 ECAC) on Tuesday night at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
The Eagles put the first score of the night on the board at the 5:03 mark of the opening frame. Eagles forward Teddy Stiga scored his sixth goal of the season on a power play, assisted by forward James Hagens and defenseman Lukas Gustafsson.
Harvard responded in the final two minutes of the first period with a power play goal of its own by forward Ryan Healey at 18:28 with help from defenseman Lucas St. Louis and forward Joe Miller. The score marked Healey’s first of the season.
Eagles forward Will Vote broke up the tie early in the second period with a goal at 2:35 which was assisted by forward Mike Posma and defenseman Drew Fortescue.
Boston College sealed the victory with an empty net goal by forward Brady Berard at 18:41 of the third, assisted by forward Andre Gasseau and defenseman Aidan Hreschuk.
The Eagles success was helped by a stellar performance in the net by goalie Jacob Fowler. In the third period, the Crimson attempted 18 shots which included nine shots on goal and could not come up with a score. Fowler tallied eight saves in the frame.
Up next, Boston College hosts Providence on Friday night to start a home-and-home series. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.
More Hockey News From Boston College Eagles On SI:
Where Boston College Men’s Hockey Ranks After Week 13
No. 2 Boston College Men’s Hockey Defeats Merrimack, Splits Series
Boston College Men’s Hockey to Compete in 2025 Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off