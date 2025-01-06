How to Watch: No. 2 Boston College Men’s Hockey vs Merrimack
The No. 2 Boston College Eagles (12-3-1, 6-2-1 HE) men’s hockey team returns to action this weekend with a home-and-home series against the Merrimack Warriors (7-10-1, 3-5-1).
The contests will be the first time in a month that Boston College has taken the ice. The team’s last game was on Dec. 9 which resulted in a 3-2 victory over UMass Lowell to end the first semester.
Although the time has not played together since early December, six Eagles competed in the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship for Team USA during the break and helped win back-to-back gold medals for the first time ever, forwards Ryan Leonard, Gabe Perreault, James Hagens, and Teddy Stiga as well as defensemen Aram Minnetian and Drew Fortescue.
On the other hand, the Warriors had a holiday break for nearly three weeks, however have already played two games in the New Year, a 5-2 win over Army on Jan. 3 and a 2-1 win over Dartmouth on Jan. 5.
This will be the 106th and 107th matchup between the two programs. Boston College leads the all-time series 73-25-7.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Hockey vs Merrimack:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Merrimack Warriors
When: Friday, Jan. 10 and Saturday, Jan. 11
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass. (Friday) and Lawler Rink, North Andover, Mass. (Saturday)
TV: ESPN+
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Merrimack: The Warriors defeated Dartmouth 2-1 on Sunday to earn their seventh win of the season.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles defeated UMass Lowell 3-2 on Dec. 9 to end their first semester.
Last Meeting: The last time these two programs met was on March 9, 2024. Boston College defeated Merrimack 6-4.
