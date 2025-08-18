Boston College Men's Hockey Announces Trio of Captains for 2025-26 Season
Monday afternoon, the Boston College men’s hockey program announced its captains for the 2025-26 season.
Brady Berard, Andre Gasseau, and Lukas Gustafsson were tabbed as the next BC men’s hockey players to wear the “C” in the maroon and gold, following in the footsteps of Eamon Powell—who has served as the Eagles’ sole captain the past two seasons.
Gasseau, a senior, and Gustafsson, a junior, appeared in 36 and 35 games, respectively, in 2024-25.
Gasseau, a 6-foot-4 forward and the Boston Bruins’ seventh-round draft pick in 2021, recorded a career-high 30 points and 15 goals last season. He posted a seven-game scoring stretch in February, manufacturing 13 points on six goals and seven assists.
In the Eagles’ weekend sweep of Vermont in late February, Gasseau earned Hockey East Player of the Week with a combined six points on three goals and three assists. He has skated in 112 games throughout his career, with totals of 88 points on 37 goals and 51 assists.
Gustafsson, a defenseman out of Alpharetta, Ga., with dual nationality (American and Swedish), has picked up 50 career points on eight goals and 42 assists through 111 games under BC head coach Greg Brown.
The 5-foot-10, 196-pound Gustafsson appeared in 35 games on the blue line in 2024-25, posting 15 points on two goals and 13 assists, including a plus-16 rating. The defenseman was named the Hockey East Defender of the Month for February last season.
Of the new trio of leaders, Berard was the only newcomer to the program last year.
Berard enters his second year in Chestnut Hill, Mass., after skating in 35 games in 2024-25, tallying four goals and one assist. The junior forward transferred from Providence College to BC two seasons ago and has played in 96 games throughout his collegiate career, producing 16 total points on seven goals and nine assists.
It is unclear who the Eagles’ assistant captains will be or when they will be announced, but this marks the first time under Brown that the BC men’s hockey program has handed the “C” to more than just one player.
Powell, who played five seasons on the Heights and served as captain for two, was BC’s sole captain in 2023-24 and 2024-25. Before that, defenseman Marshall Warren served the role as captain for two seasons before transferring to Michigan for a fifth, and final, year.