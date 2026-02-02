Boston College Men's Hockey Freshman Goalie Earns Fifth Hockey East Weekly Award

Boston College men’s hockey freshman goaltender Louka Cloutier was named the Hockey East Defender of the Week, the league office announced Monday afternoon — just a few hours before the No. 11 Eagles take on Harvard in the first round of the 2026 Beanpot tournament.

On Friday, in BC’s 4-1 defeat of Boston University in the 299th edition of the Battle of Comm. Ave., Cloutier picked up his 13th win of the season with 33 saves.

This is the second week in a row the rookie netminder out of Sherbrooke, Que., has picked up a Hockey East weekly award — he was named the Hockey East Rookie of the Week last Monday — and his fifth total honor this season.

A fifth-round selection of the Colorado Avalanche in the 2024 National Hockey League (NHL) Draft, Cloutier’s goals against average stands at 2.16 while his save percentage is .916. He has managed to shutout three teams this year as well.

At 5 p.m. ET, Cloutier will make his first-career Beanpot start against the Crimson at TD Garden. This year marks the 73rd edition of the Beanpot, which is the annual college hockey tournament between BC, BU, Northeastern, and Harvard.

See more information on the Eagles’ upcoming matchup against Harvard below:

Game Details:

Who: Boston College Eagles and Harvard Crimson

When: Monday, Feb. 2 at 5 p.m. ET

Where: TD Garden, Boston, Mass.

TV: NESN, ESPN+

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

All-time series: Boston College leads the all-time series, 75-50-7.

Last 10 matchups: The Eagles are 6-3-1 in their last 10 games against Harvard and have a three-game win streak brewing.

Opponent Preview:

The Crimson started its 2025-26 campaign with a 6-1-1 record but have not played as consistently since that point, going 7-7 over the last 14 games coming into Monday’s affair with the Eagles.

Sophomore forward Mick Thomspon, a 5-foot-9, 177-pound Mississauga, Ont., native, leads Harvard in points with 23 (7 goals, 16 assists), followed by senior forward Philip Tresca with 16 points (7 goals, 9 assists), and senior forward Casey Severo with 14 (8 goals, 6 assists).

Hailing from Aurora, Ont., sophomore goaltender Ben Charette (6-foot-3, 180 lbs.) has made all 21 starts in net for the Crimson. Charette has surrendered 55 goals this season (2.65 AVG) with a save percentage of .909.

Harvard has scored a conference-low three power play goals this season in ECAC play, good for a 15.9 percent power-play rate. It has the highest penalty kill percentage in the league, however, at 92.1 percent.

Thompson is the only Crimson player to rank in the top-10 in points per game in the ECAC at a clip of 1.13 PPG.

