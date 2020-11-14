SI.com
BC Men's Hockey Selected Hockey East Preseason Favorite

A.J. Black

Boston College men's hockey are in prime position this year to win their 18th Hockey East championship this upcoming season. According to the Hockey East coaches poll, Jerry York's squad came in at #1 and remains the favorite to win the conference this season. 

Below are the results of the coaches poll:

HOCKEY EAST PRESEASON POLL
1. Boston College, 95 (8)
2. Massachusetts, 87 (2)
3. Providence, 77
4. UMass Lowell, 71 (1)
5. Northeastern, 68
6. Boston University, 55
7. UConn, 48
8. New Hampshire, 44
9. Maine, 27
10. Merrimack, 23
11. Vermont, 10

* Team, points (first place votes)

This is projected to be a big year for the Eagles, who bring in lots of returning talent along with a heralded recruiting class. Forwards Alex Newhook (42 points) and Logan Hustko (33 points) look to be the offensive leaders for this team. While goalie Spencer Knight, who had five shutouts last season, looks to continue his dominant play between the pipes. 

This season the Eagles are playing only a conference schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It has not been officially announced yet, but the annual Beanpot tournament appears to be in jeopardy due to a variety of reasons including schedule, and that Harvard will not be playing any winter sports including hockey. 

The Eagles begin their 99th season of men's hockey against New Hampshire next Friday (Nov. 20) at 7 p.m. on NESN and WEEI 850-AM at Kelley Rink.

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com

