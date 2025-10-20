Boston College Men's Hockey Retains Spot in Latest USCHO Rankings
Monday afternoon, the Boston College men’s hockey program was ranked No. 9 in the USCHO NCAA Division I men’s hockey poll, the same ranking it entered last week with.
Cruising into its Friday-night matchup at RPI this past weekend, the Eagles looked sharper than ever before this season, downing the Engineers, 5-1. Sophomore forward James Hagens scored twice, classmate Dean Letourneau usurped his 2024 points total (3) with a goal, and Jake Sondreal and Brady Berard added tallies in the non-conference affair.
Freshman goaltender Louka Cloutier made his third start in net, stopping just 10 total shots—including four in the last two periods combined—and surrendering a single goal to RPI’s Lucas Lemieux in the first frame on the penalty kill.
With the win, the Eagles advanced to 2-1-1 on the season, with wins coming against RPI and Minnesota, a tie against the Gophers, and a loss to Quinnipiac in their home opener. BC hosts No. 7 Denver (2-1-1), who dropped from No. 5 in the USCHO poll last week after a loss to splitting its two-game series at Lindenwood over the weekend, 1-1, with a 4-3 loss and a 4-0 triumph.
BC entered the 2025-26 season ranked No. 6 in the nation, but its loss to the Bobcats saw the program fall to No. 11 after the first week of the college hockey season. With a win and a tie in Minneapolis, Minn., a week ago, the Eagles moved back into the top-10.
Despite no change in its ranking this week, BC is likely guaranteed to at least jump into the top-seven if it comes out with a win over the Pioneers on Friday night at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
The entire USCHO Div. 1 men’s hockey top-20 poll is as follows:
- Michigan State | First-place votes: (29) | Record: 3-1-0 | Last ranking: No. 3
- Western Michigan | (9) | 3-1-0 | No. 2
- Michigan | (11) | 6-0-0 | No. 4
- Boston University | 2-2-1 | No. 1
- Penn State | (1) | 5-1-0 | No. 6
- Quinnipiac | 3-1-1 | No. 10
- Denver | 2-1-1 | No. 5
- North Dakota | 3-1-0 | No. 8
- Boston College | 2-1-1 | No. 9
- Maine | 2-1-1 | No. 7
- Connecticut | 2-2-0 | No. 12
- Minnesota | 2-3-1 | No. 13
- Massachusetts | 4-1-0 | No. 11
- Ohio State | 3-1-0 | No. 16
- Providence | 1-2-0 | No. 14
- Colorado College | 5-1-0 | No. 19
- Wisconsin | 2-0-2 | No. 17
- Minnesota Duluth | 5-1-0 | NR
- Cornell | 0-0-0 | No. 18
- Minnesota State | 1-1-2 | No. 20
Others receiving votes: Augustana (80), Arizona State (57), Union (52), Northeastern (17), St. Thomas (11), Miami (8), Michigan Tech (8), Canisius (7), Dartmouth (6), St. Cloud State (5), Ferris State (3), Harvard (3), Brown (1), Clarkson (1), Lindenwood (1), Niagara (1).