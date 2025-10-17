Live Blog: No 9 Boston College Men's Hockey at RPI
The No. 9 Boston College Eagles (1-1-1) men’s hockey team is looking to continue its recent success as it hits the road to take on the RPI Engineers (0-2) on Friday night.
After suffering a season-opening 4-3 loss to the No. 10 Quinnipiac Bobcats, Boston College is coming off a successful series on the road with the No. 13 Minnesota Gophers.
During the two-game set, the Eagles won the opening game 3-1 and tied the finale 2-2, however lost the shootout 2-0. The first contest marked their first win of the 2025-26 campaign.
As for RPI, the team is still looking for its first win of the young season. So far, the Engineers have suffered a series sweep at the hands of Miami University RedHawks (Ohio) 5-3 and 5-0 last weekend.
The Engineers have also played an exhibition with the No. 1 Boston University Terriers on Oct. 5 which it lost 3-0.
This will be the 38th meeting between the two programs. Boston College holds the all-time series advantage 21-15-1 over RPI which includes the most recent contest that was on Oct. 20, 2023, which the Eagles won 6-1.
Boston College has not played at RPI since 2015 and is 0-4 in its last four trips. The last win at Houston Field House was in 1981.
The contest marks the end of a three-game road trip for the Eagles and is a continuation of a four-game home stand for RPI. Next up for the two, Boston College hosts No. 5 Denver next Friday night and RPI hosts No. 14 Providence on Saturday night.
Lines
Boston College's Lines:
LW Teddy Stiga
C James Hagens
RW Ryan Conmy
Will Moore
Andre Gasseau
Landan Resendes
Jake Sondreal
Dean Leoturneau
Will Vote
Will Traeger
Brady Berard
Gavin Cornforth
D Will Skahan
D Aram Minnetian
G Louka Cloutier
Drew Fortescue
Luka Radivojevic
Jan Korec
Kristian Kostadinski
Lukas Gustafsson
Michael Hagens
Live Blog
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].
Pregame
- Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.
How to Watch
Who: Boston College Eagles and RPI Engineers
When: Friday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m, ET
Where: Houston Field House, Troy N.Y.
TV: ESPN+
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, RPI: The Engineers suffered a season-opening sweep to Miami Ohio over the weekend 5-3 and 5-0.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles won and tied in their series with the Minnesota Gophers last week. Boston College won the first game 3-1 and tied the finale 2-2.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was during the 2023-24 season on Oct. 20, 2023. Boston College defeated RPI 6-1 at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.