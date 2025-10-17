BC Bulletin

Live Blog: No 9 Boston College Men's Hockey at RPI

The Eagles finish their road trip in Troy, N.Y., as they take on the RPI Engineers on Friday night.

Kim Rankin

Boston College Men's Hockey (BC_MHockey) via X

The No. 9 Boston College Eagles (1-1-1) men’s hockey team is looking to continue its recent success as it hits the road to take on the RPI Engineers (0-2) on Friday night. 

After suffering a season-opening 4-3 loss to the No. 10 Quinnipiac Bobcats, Boston College is coming off a successful series on the road with the No. 13 Minnesota Gophers. 

During the two-game set, the Eagles won the opening game 3-1 and tied the finale 2-2, however lost the shootout 2-0. The first contest marked their first win of the 2025-26 campaign. 

As for RPI, the team is still looking for its first win of the young season. So far, the Engineers have suffered a series sweep at the hands of Miami University RedHawks (Ohio) 5-3 and 5-0 last weekend. 

The Engineers have also played an exhibition with the No. 1 Boston University Terriers on Oct. 5 which it lost 3-0. 

This will be the 38th meeting between the two programs. Boston College holds the all-time series advantage 21-15-1 over RPI which includes the most recent contest that was on Oct. 20, 2023, which the Eagles won 6-1. 

Boston College has not played at RPI since 2015 and is 0-4 in its last four trips. The last win at Houston Field House was in 1981.

The contest marks the end of a three-game road trip for the Eagles and is a continuation of a four-game home stand for RPI. Next up for the two, Boston College hosts No. 5 Denver next Friday night and RPI hosts No. 14 Providence on Saturday night.

Lines

Boston College's Lines:

LW Teddy Stiga

C James Hagens

RW Ryan Conmy

Will Moore

Andre Gasseau

Landan Resendes

Jake Sondreal

Dean Leoturneau

Will Vote

Will Traeger

Brady Berard

Gavin Cornforth

D Will Skahan

D Aram Minnetian

G Louka Cloutier

Drew Fortescue

Luka Radivojevic

Jan Korec

Kristian Kostadinski

Lukas Gustafsson

Michael Hagens

Live Blog

[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].

Pregame

  • Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.

How to Watch

Who: Boston College Eagles and RPI Engineers

When: Friday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m, ET

Where: Houston Field House, Troy N.Y. 

TV: ESPN+

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, RPI: The Engineers suffered a season-opening sweep to Miami Ohio over the weekend 5-3 and 5-0. 

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles won and tied in their series with the Minnesota Gophers last week. Boston College won the first game 3-1 and tied the finale 2-2. 

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was during the 2023-24 season on Oct. 20, 2023. Boston College defeated RPI 6-1 at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Published
Kim Rankin
