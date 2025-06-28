Adam Sandler Announced Bruins' NHL Draft Pick in Character As Happy Gilmore
The Boston Bruins' selection in the first round of the 2025 NHL draft was made in style on Friday night.
The seventh pick was announced by actor Adam Sandler, only it wasn't Sandler who appeared on the video screen at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles—it was none other than wannabe hockey player and golfer extraordinaire Happy Gilmore.
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman teased the introduction, then Sandler, a.k.a. Gilmore a.k.a. the amazing-golf-ball-whacker-guy, walked out onto the screen, hockey stick in hand.
"My name is Happy Gilmore," Sandler said. "How are you? Proud to be part of the 2025 NHL draft. The Boston Bruins select, from Boston College, James Hagens!"
Making this selection even better? Hagens's favorite movie is Happy Gilmore. Sports are poetic.
One can bet that Hagens is just as excited about Happy Gilmore 2, which will premiere on Netflix on July 25, as he is about being drafted by the Bruins and beginning his NHL career.