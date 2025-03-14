BC Bulletin

Boston College’s Jacob Fowler Wins 2024-25 Hockey East Goaltender of the Year

The sophomore earned the honor for the second straight season.

Kim Rankin

Boston College Men’s Hockey (BC_MHockey) via X

Boston College men’s hockey goalie Jacob Fowler has won the Hockey East Stop It Goaltending Goaltender of the Year award. 

The sophomore earned the honor after a stellar 2024-25 campaign. During the regular season, Fowler notched a 24-5-2 record, a 1.62 goals against average, a .941 save percentage, seven shutouts, and 816 saves. 

In the conference, he earned a 16-3-2 record, a 1.58 goals against average, and a .945 save percentage. 

Fowler has made a name for himself in both the conference and national records. In Hockey East, he leads all goalies in wins, shutouts, and save percentage as well as ranks fourth in total saves, has the lowest goals against average, and is tied for the sixth-fewest goals allowed. 

Nationally, he ranks third in goalie winning percentage (.806) and save percentage and has the second-lowest goals against average, narrowly behind Minnesota State goalie Alex Tracy (1.45). 

This is the second straight season Fowler has won the award and was unanimous. He was also named to the 2024-25 All-Hockey East First Team.

Fowler is one of multiple Eagles to earn a season award from the conference. Defenseman Eamon Powell won the Best Defensive Defenseman Award while Ryan Leonard took home the Scoring Title and Three Stars Award. 

Other awards include the Charlie Holt Team Sportsmanship Award which was given to UMass and the Len Ceglarski Individual Sportsmanship Award and Best Defensive Forward Award which both went to UConn’s Hudson Schandor. 

Boston College takes the ice again on Saturday night as it hosts the Northeastern Huskies in the 2025 Hockey East Quarterfinals. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on NESN+ and ESPN+.

