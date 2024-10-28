Boston College's Ryan Leonard Awarded Hockey East Co-Player of the Week
Boston College men’s hockey forward Ryan Leonard was named Hockey East Co-Player of the Week on Monday.
The sophomore earned the honor for his performance in the Eagles 4-2 victory over No. 13 Western Michigan on Saturday night. Leonard scored two goals in the final minute of the contest, the go-ahead goal and an empty net goal 28 seconds later to ice the game. He also won two faceoffs.
So far this season, the Amherst, Mass., native has tallied three goals and one assist for four points, one block, is 8-6 in faceoffs, and has recorded a +1 rating.
The Washington Capitals prospect is the second Eagle to earn a conference award from Hockey East this season, joining goalie Jacob Fowler. Fowler was awarded Goaltender of the Week after Boston College’s series split against the Michigan State Spartans. During the series, Fowler tallied 49 saves and was credited with a shutout in the first game.
Leonard joins Providence’s Will Elger (Rookie of the Week), UConn’s Tyler Muszelik (Goalie of the Week), Boston University’s Tom Willander (Defender of the Week), and UMass-Lowell's Owen Cole (Co-Player of the Week) in winning weekly awards.
Boston College travels to St. Cloud, Minn., to take on the No. 10 St. Cloud State Huskies for a series. Puck drop on Friday is set for 8:30 p.m. ET and puck drop on Saturday is set for 7 p.m. ET.
More From Boston College Eagles On SI:
Two Late Goals by Ryan Leonard Push No. 2 Boston College Men’s Hockey Past No. 14 Western Michigan
Where Boston College Men's Hockey is Ranked After Week 3
Class of 2025 DL Sterling Sanders Flips Commitment to Boston College Football