Boston College’s Ryan Leonard Earns Pair of Hockey East Honors

The sophomore continues to add to his collegiate accolades.

Kim Rankin

Feb 28, 2025; Chestnut Hill, MA, USA; Boston College forward Ryan Leonard (9) warms up before a game against the University of New Hampshire Wildcats at Conte Forum. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Hockey East announced its season awards on Wednesday. The recipients of the individual awards featured two Boston College players. 

Eagles forward Ryan Leonard earned a pair of honors, the Scoring Title and the Three Stars Award.

During the regular season, Leonard recorded a stellar sophomore campaign as he tallied 29 goals and 17 assists for 46 points which included nine game-winning goals, six empty netters, and four power-play scores, a 103-123 faceoff record, and 18 blocks. 

Leonard has dominated both the conference and national leaderboard throughout the entire season. 

In conference play, the Amherst, Mass., native leads Hockey East in goals, points, and points per game (1.54). Nationally, he ranks No. 1 in game-winning goals, goals per game (.85), and total goals as well as is tied for the fifth-most points per game (1.35) and total points. 

Leonard racked up multiple weekly and monthly awards during the season. He was named a four-time Hockey East Player of the Week (Oct. 28, Nov. 11, Nov. 25, 2024, and Feb. 3) and won Player of the Month in November and January. 

The Washington Capitals prospect is one of multiple players to receive a season award from the conference. 

Fellow teammate Eamon Powell won the Best Defensive Defenseman Award while UConn’s Hudson Schandor won the Len Ceglarski Individual Sportsmanship Award and Best Defensive Forward Award. UMass received the Charlie Holt Team Sportsmanship Award. 

Boston College kicks off its postseason run in the 2025 Hockey East Quarterfinals on Saturday night. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on NESN+. Opponent is TBD.

