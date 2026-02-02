Olympic Men's Hockey Gold Medal Odds (Canada Favored Over USA, Sweden)

The 2026 Winter Olympics are here, and it’s what every men’s hockey fan has been waiting for. NHL players are back at the Olympics for the first time since 2014, and it’s sure to be an intense tournament.

Canada beat Sweden in the gold medal game back in 2014, with the Olympic Athletes from Russia winning gold in 2018 and Finland taking down ROC in 2022.

It’s going to be a completely different animal this time around, though, with the top players from the NHL and beyond facing off for gold at Milano Cortina.

Let’s take a look at the latest Olympic Men’s Hockey Gold Medal Odds for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Olympic Men’s Hockey Gold Medal Odds

Canada: +120

USA: +175

Sweden: +600

Finland: +1000

Czechia: +2000

Switzerland: +2500

Slovakia: +6500

Germany: +6500

Denmark: +25000

Latvia: +50000

Italy: +80000

France: +80000

With NHL players competing again, it’s no surprise that Canada and the USA are the two favorites at the top. Team Canada has put together a roster with some of the top players in the game, and they won gold at the 4-Nations Face-Off last year, taking down Team USA in overtime.

Team USA is locked and loaded for the Olympics, too, although some of their roster-building decisions have been questioned. They’ve left off a few high-scoring forwards in place of more experienced players who can bring more physicality to the game.

The two North American teams are rightful favorites, but you can’t discount a few of the European countries as well.

Sweden is dealing with some injuries, but they play a defensive style with one of the most well-rounded teams in the tournament. They always have a loaded blue line on defense, and they have a few different goaltenders they can rely on between the pipes. Sweden might be worth a look at +600 if they can generate enough offense to upset the top two.

Finland is interesting as well. Aleksander Barkov’s injury is a huge loss, but there are still some strong two-way centers like Sebastian Aho, and Mikko Rantanen is one of the best wingers in the game when he’s on.

After those four, though, it’s tough to find an argument for a team to win gold. If I had to choose a long shot, I might go with Czechia at +2000. Lukas Dostal has what it takes to steal a few games in net, and they’re led by David Pastrnak up front.

All in all, though, Canada is the rightful favorite and I would back them at even money or better.

