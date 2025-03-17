Three Boston College Players, Head Coach Named Finalists For Hockey East Awards
Hockey East has started to hand out its end of season awards which have already featured numerous Boston College men’s hockey players.
So far, Eagles defenseman Eamon Powell has won the Best Defensive Defenseman Award, goalie Jacob Fowler has won Goaltender of the Year, and forward Ryan Leonard took home the Scoring Title and the Three Stars Award.
As for teams, six Eagles landed on one. Forwards James Hagens and Teddy Stiga were named to the Pro Ambitions All-Rookie Team while forward Gabe Perreault, Leonard, Powell, and Fowler were named to the All-Hockey East First Team.
This week, the conference released the finalists for three of its biggest awards of the season which featured three Boston College players and its head coach.
Fowler and Leonard were named as finalists for Player of the Year alongside UMass forward Cole O’Hara. Hagens was named as a Rookie of the Year finalist alongside Boston University defenseman Cole Hutson and Vermont forward Colin Kessler.
After a strong freshman season, Fowler has continued to shine in his sophomore season with the program. The Montreal Canadiens prospect has boasted a 24-6-2 record and has tallied a 1.64 goals against average, .781 winning percentage, and a .940 save percentage. His Hockey East numbers are better with a .810 winning percentage and .945 save percentage in conference play as well as a 1.59 goals against average.
Throughout the season, Leonard tallied a total of 29 goals and 18 assists for 47 points which included nine game-winning goals, six empty netters, and four power-play scores. The sophomore leads Hockey East in goals (25), points (37), and points per game (1.54) while his goals lead the nation.
Hagens, who is projected to be one of the top draft picks this summer, has had an impressive freshman campaign. The Hauppauge, N.Y., native has tallied ten goals and 25 assists for 35 points which includes three game-winning goals and two power play goals, and a +21 rating.
It was not just players that earned finalist honors though.
Eagles head coach Greg Brown was named a finalist for Coach of the Year as well as UConn’s Mike Cavanaugh and Maine’s Ben Barr.
Brown is in his third season as Boston College’s head coach, but has been with the program since 2004. This season, Brown has led the Eagles to a 26-7-2 overall record which includes an 18-4-2 mark in conference play, won the Hockey East regular season title as well as made an appearance in the Hockey East Tournament, has ranked in the top four nationally throughout the entire season, and has already secured a spot in the NCAA Regionals.
The recipients will be announced at a later date.