Boston College's Will Skahan Selected by Utah Hockey Club in 2024 NHL Draft
Boston College hockey defenseman Will Skahan was selected as the No. 65 overall pick by the Utah Hockey Club in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.
The Orange, Calif., native committed to the Eagles in Nov. of 2023 after flipping his commitment from Wisconsin.
The 18-year-old has spent two seasons with the USA Hockey National Development Team Development Program and one season with the U.S. National U18 Team. During the 2023-24 season, he tallied five goals and nine assists for 14 points in 60 games played with the U18 Team as well as four goals and two assists for six points in 24 games played with the USNTDP.
EliteProspects wrote a scouting report on Skahan ahead of the draft in its 2024 NHL Draft Guide.
“Skahan is a menace for opponents on the ice,” said EliteProspects. “He forces them to keep their head up to avoid his stick or stumbling into one of his big hits. He defends the zone by keeping an intense pressure on the opposition and he clears the front of the net with ease.”
The rising freshman has made appearances on multiple other teams throughout his young career, including MN Rangers 14U AAA, Shattuck St. Mary’s 14U and 16U AAA Teams, St. Thomas Academy, Blue Army 16U AAA, U.S. National U17 Team, USA U17, and USA U18 Teams.
In April, Skahan spoke to NHL.com’s Wes Crosby about his feelings towards the upcoming event.
"I'm excited for this year,” said Skahan. "I'm excited to hopefully get drafted and be part of the NHL someday. I'm just fired up for this year and I’m really pumped."