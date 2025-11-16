In Front of Record Crowd, Eagles Women’s Hockey Completes Sweep Of Rival Boston University
BOSTON, Mass – In the first game of the series, Emma Conner etched her name into Boston College lore, giving the Eagles a lead early in the third period of her first Battle of Comm. Ave. which ultimately proved to be the game-winner. On Friday night, Conner put together the most impactful 60 minutes of her five-year collegiate career, striking for a pair of goals to lift Boston College to a 3-2 victory.
A back-and-forth first period saw each goaltender tested but neither team generating a high-quality goal scoring opportunity. With just under over four minutes remaining in the first period, Jade Arnone was whistled for a trip giving the Terriers their second power-play opportunity.
Boston University worked the puck around the zone with the women-up advantage before Greta Henderson misread the puck, giving an opportunity for Emma Conner to poke it ahead into open ice. The Minnesota native took advantage, scooping up the puck and using her speed to get a clean look on Pasiechynk. Conner, crashing left to right toward the netminder, faked a shot and buried a shot into the right side of the net for the short-handed goal.
Despite a disastrous start to the power play, Boston University’s power-play unit got back to work as Sydney Healey flashed her explosiveness and bursted into the offensive end, wasting no time firing a shot by Grace Campbell to get the Terriers on the board.
In the closing seconds of period one, Ava Thomas patiently circled from the goal line to the top of the face-off circle and fired a shot into traffic in front of the crease. The rebound bounced to fellow freshman Maxim Tremblay who couldn’t get it to go. Pasiechynk could only watch as the puck trickled across the crease to Kate Ham who broke the tie with under ten seconds remaining in the period.
After a scoreless second period, Boston University saw the final seconds of a powerplay opportunity tick down, the fourth opportunity since the first period powerplay goal. Keira Healey threw a shot through traffic towards a screened Grace Campbell. The netminder couldn’t secure the puck and Clara Yuhn put the loose puck home as the powerplay expired to knot the game at thee.
With time winding down in regulation, Olivia Maffeo led a three on two rush as she fired a pass across ice to Sage Babey. Babey carried the puck into the offensive zone before throwing the puck back to the right towards the left. Maeve Carey managed to get a stick on it but could not steer the puck away from the net, with Pasiechynk being forced to change directions to prevent an own goal, sending the puck back out in front. Conner, the original target of the pass, read the play and tucked the puck into the open right side of the net as the netminder continued to slide the opposite direction. Conner’s second of the game and third of the weekend would give Boston College the lead for good with just 3:18 remaining in the third.
With its third consecutive win, Boston College gets back over .500 with the win as it improves to 7-6-1 overall and 6-2-1 in Hockey East, helping the Eagles maintain a two-point cushion over Northeastern. Boston University’s early season struggles continue as it falls to 2-10 overall and 2-5 in conference play, finding themselves in eighth place in Hockey East despite playing the second most games.