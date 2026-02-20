Finland vs. Slovakia Predicton, Odds for Men's Olympic Hockey Bronze Medal Game

Finland and Slovakia had valiant efforts in their quest for hockey gold, but both fell just short, losing to Canada and the United States in the semifinals. All is not yet lost for both countries, as they still have a chance to win an Olympic medal for their homelands.

The two teams will face-off on Saturday afternoon with the Olympic bronze medal on the line.

The two countries met in the semifinals of the 2022 Winter Games. Finland came out on top by a score of 2-0, going on to defeat ROC to win the gold medal. Slovakia would also medal, defeating Sweden in the bronze medal match. Of course, things are much different four years later as both countries are able to play their NHL talent.

Let's dive into the odds and my prediction for Saturday's intriguing bronze medal game.

Finland vs. Slovakia Bronze Medal Game Odds

Puck Line

Finland -1.5 (+138)

Slovakia +1.5 (-170)

Moneyline

Finland -205

Slovakia +168

Total

OVER 5.5 (+132)

UNDER 5.5 (-162)

Finland vs. Slovakia How to Watch

Date: Saturday, February 21

Time: 2:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Milano Santagiulia IHO

How to Watch (TV): USA Network

Finland record: 2-1-0-2

Slovakia record: 3-0-0-2

Finland vs. Slovakia Bronze Medal Game Prediction

The semifinal matchups showed us exactly where these two teams stand on the international stage. Slovakia benefited from playing solid hockey at the right time, but it largely had an easy path to the semifinal. Meanwhile, Finland proved throughout the tournament that they're the third-best hockey nation right now, one step below the likes of Canada and the United States.

The metrics back that up as well. Finland is inside the top four in both CORSI% and FENWICK% so far this tournament, while Slovakia ranks eighth in those metrics, ahead of only Denmark, Latvia, France, and Italy. Slovakia's strong goaltending, Samuel Hlavaj, ended up coming to an end against the United States, and he was the one who had taken them this far.

Every number you can find shows Finland as the far superior team, and I'm going to bet on the Finns to prove that notion on Saturday.

Pick: Finland -1.5 (+138)

