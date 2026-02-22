USA vs. Canada Live Odds for Men's Olympic Hockey Gold Medal Game: Who Is Favored?

Note: This story will be updated throughout Sunday's gold medal game between the United States and Canada.

One of the most anticipated gold medal matchups of the 2026 Winter Olympics takes place on Sunday morning, as the United States faces Canada in men's hockey.

Canada entered this game as a small favorite, as the Americans have not won a gold medal in hockey since 1980 in the Lake Placid Games, where it famously upset the Soviet Union (Miracle on Ice) in the semifinals before going on to win gold.

Now, the Americans are looking to stake their claim atop of the hockey universe again, and knock off the Canadians, who have won the gold nine times at the Olympics.

Ever since last year's Four Nations tournament, it was pretty clear that Canada and the United States would be on a crash course to meet in the 2026 Olympic Games -- now it's come on the biggest stage.

Here's a look at the odds to the matchup between the USA and Canada and how the odds to win the gold medal change throughout the matchup.

USA vs. Canada Hockey Gold Medal Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

8:00 Second Period

The United States killed both power plays, with Hellebuyck making some big saves in the process. The odds have now shifted back in the United States' favor, as it is a -220 favorite to win the gold medal.

10:33 Second Period

Connor Hellebuyck made a massive save on a Connor McDavid breakaway, but the Canadians are now on the power play. That has caused a massive shift in the odds as the United States is now just a -180 favorite.

The United States committed another penalty during the power play, giving Canada a chance to play 5-on-3 for more than a minute.

7:00 Second Period

Both teams had scoring chances early in the second period, but a few great saves from Canada goalie Jordan Binnington has kept the score at 1-0. The United States remains the favorite in the latest odds, sitting at -245 -- up from where it was at the end of the first period.

The odds for the total have moved quite a bit, even though it's still at 4.5. The UNDER is now favored at -135 after it was +130 following the first period.

End of First Period

Through the first period of action, the United States has a 1-0 lead and is the clear favorite (at the moment) to win the gold. Team USA is set at -220 in the live odds at DraftKings Sportsbook with the total set at 4.5 (Over -166/Under +130).

The odds have been steadily climbing in favor of the Americans since they took a 1-0 lead.

6:00 First Period

Matt Boldy scores the first goal of the game -- assisted by Austin Matthews and Quinn Hughes. The Americans jump to the odds-on favorites to win this game at -200. There's a lot of hockey left to play, but Team USA was a slight underdog coming into this matchup.

USA vs. Canada Gold Medal Game Opening Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Puck Line

USA +1.5 (-265)

Canada -1.5 (+205)

Moneyline

United States -108

Canada -111

Total

OVER 5.5 (+134)

UNDER 5.5 (-164)

Canada entered the tournament as the +120 favorite to win the gold medal, and they even entered the semifinals as the -125 favorite to win gold despite having the tougher matchup in Finland. So, the United States is facing an uphill battle in this game.

