Breaking Down Rumors of Three Prospective Boston College Men's Hockey Recruits
In November, the NCAA Division I council voted to make Canadian Hockey League players eligible for NCAA Division I hockey in 2025—a landmark case which has the potential to reshape the landscape of both collegiate and professional hockey to a major extent.
The council ruled that players can compete in the Canadian Hockey League, which consists of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), the Western Hockey League (WHL) and the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), without putting their NCAA Division I hockey eligibility in jeopardy.
There is one caveat: players must not be paid more than actual and necessary expenses as part of that participation. This drastically differs from the college sports such as football and basketball in that Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals offer significant money to players, well into the millions for top-tier talent.
However, recruiting for NCAA college hockey at the Division I level has completely transformed.
As a team which is arguably considered to be a “blue blood” of college hockey, the Boston College men’s hockey program, led by head coach Greg Brown, is now at the center of this transformation.
With rumors swirling left and right, here is a list of a few potential players, two of which are Canadian and one who is not, who could possibly make it to the Heights.
1. Justin Carbonneau
Carbonneau, a 2006-born player out of Lévis, Que., was first rumored to have a connection with the Eagles’ hockey program from a report in the Le Soleil de Québec newspaper.
The newspaper’s director of sports, Mikaël Lalancette, wrote on X that Carbonneau’s decision to leave Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the QMJHL wasn’t official yet, but there was a possibility of the forward landing at BC to become linemates with projected first-round pick James Hagens.
John Buccigross of BucciOT.com backed down on that report, saying that Carbonneau was heavily leaning towards playing for Brown but has not officially committed.
A projected first-round draft pick, Carbonneau scored 49 goals and registered 92 points for Armada in 67 combined regular-season and playoff games in 2024-25. Any college hockey program would take him on its roster quite immediately, so Buccigross claims that BC is staying patient despite leaving its roster construction for the 2025-26 season still unfinished.
Scott Wheeler of The Athletic posted a feature article on Thursday about Carbonneau, titled “Top 2025 NHL Draft prospect Justin Carbonneau blends power with skill and scoring,” and wrote on X from a quote in his story that “He’s a tank.”
Carbonneau is the No. 16-ranked North American skater, according to NHL Central Scouting. The 18-year old shoots from the right side and has always boasted a powerful shot, said Wheeler. He describes himself as a competitor.
2. Caleb Desnoyers
Desnoyers is a 2007-born player, also 18 years of age, who hails from Saint-Hyacinthe, Que. and plays for the Moncton Wildcats of the QMJHL.
Wheeler of The Athletic spoke to Desnoyers on Thursday and asked if his captainship for Moncton next season means he is returning, to which Desnoyers responded that no decision has been made.
According to Wheeler, BC has shown interest in Desnoyers and visited him in Moncton earlier this year. Desnoyers said that his main priority is to make it to the National Hockey League (NHL) as quickly as possible. If not next year, he hopes to be in a place which could take him to the professional ranks as quickly as possible, further stating that Moncton is a great choice for his aspirations.
Through 56 games in 2024-25 with Moncton, the left-handed center produced 84 points (35 goals and 49 assists) and manufactured a plus-minus of plus-51. Through 19 postseason games—Moncton won the QMJHL title this season—Desnoyers recorded nine goals and 21 assists.
With sharp stick skills, a great set of defensive tactics for a forward, and sound leadership qualities, Desnoyers checks all the boxes of a future Eagle in the making.
3. Mason West
Last but not least—and the only American of the group—West is a prospect who is confirmed to be in the mix for BC, according to a report from NHL.com on Thursday.
West spoke with NHL.com senior draft writer Mike G. Morreale, who revealed that the 2007-born, Edina, Minn. native has narrowed his college recruitment search down to two schools, Michigan State and BC.
The only difference about West is that he would not join the program until 2026, after he finishes up football season—West is the starting quarterback at Edina High School—and plays for the United State Hockey League’s Fargo Force in Fargo, N.D. for a second campaign.
Going from high school to the USHL before college is a common pathway for American-born college hockey recruits, so this isn’t unexpected by any means.
West briefly played with Fargo this season, registering a goal and eight assists, but he led Edina’s team in goals with 27 and was tied for second on the team in points with 49.