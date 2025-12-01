Two Boston College Men's Hockey Players Make 2026 US National Junior Team Preliminary Roster
On Monday afternoon, USA Hockey released its preliminary roster for the 2026 U.S. National Junior Team.
The preliminary roster featured 28 total members which included two Boston College players, forwards Teddy Stiga and James Hagens.
Stiga, who is in his second year with the Eagles program, has played primarily at left wing as well as center on the first two lines for Boston College. In 13 games this season, the Nashville Predators prospect has tallied three goals and seven assists for 10 points.
His assists are tied for the second-most among the team and his points are tied for the fourth-most.
Hagens, who is also in his second year with Boston College, plays mostly center on the first line, but has also seen time at left wing. The Boston Bruins prospect has appeared in all 14 games so far this season and has notched nine goals and seven assists for 16 points.
Hagens leads the team in goals and points and is tied for the second-most assists.
Eagles head coach Greg Brown will be an assistant coach for the event.
In total, there are three goalies, 10 defenseman, and 15 forwards on the preliminary roster. The final 25-player roster will be announced by Christmas Eve.
“We're excited about the group of players we've named,” said John Vanbiesbrouck, general manager of the 2026 U.S. National Junior Team and also the assistant executive director of hockey operations for USA Hockey in the official press release. “It's always difficult to narrow it down, but we're set for what we know will be a very competitive camp that will help us get to our final roster."
The 2026 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship will take place from Friday, Dec. 26, 2025, to Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minn.
Team USA opens its run in the tournament against Germany on Dec. 26 and will also take on Switzerland on Dec. 27, Slovakia on Dec. 29, and Sweden on New Year’s Eve.
The quarterfinals will be held on Jan. 2, the semifinals on Jan. 4, and the bronze and gold medal games on Jan. 5.
Boston College takes on UMass Lowell for a home-and-home series from Dec. 5-6 before going on winter break. The team is off until the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., from Dec. 28-29 and returns to the ice for the second semester on Jan. 9 to host Stonehill.