Former Boston College Men's Hockey Goalie Signs Extension With Canucks
Former Boston College men’s hockey goalie Thatcher Demko has signed a three-year extension with the Vancouver Canucks.
The organization made the announcement on Tuesday.
Demko was one of a handful of players on the team to receive a contract extension, joining forwards Conor Garland and Brock Boeser.
“We’ve been talking to Conor and Demko here over the last couple of weeks, and since they left here, they actually expressed a high interest in coming back. Brock has been the same thing. We had an open conversation, and I respect him. He earned his way to get to UFA, but he was always open to see the fit and the role,” said Vancouver general manager Patrik Allvin in the official press release.
The San Diego, Calif., native was drafted as the No. 36 overall pick by the Canucks in the 2014 NHL Draft. He spent three seasons with Boston College from 2013-16 where he played in 98 games and allowed 205 goals against, tallied a 2.08 goals against average, 2,628 saves, a .928 save percentage, and a 62-26-10 overall record.
He was the first Eagle to win the Mike Richter Award in 2016 and was the sole Boston College player to have the honor until Jacob Fowler won the award this year.
So far during his professional career, the 29-year-old has appeared in 242 games and has notched a 2.80 goals against average, 7,337 saves, a .910 save percentage, nine shutouts, and a 126-89 record in eight seasons with the Canucks.
Demko took to Instagram to share his feelings on the contract extension.
“What it means to be a Vancouver Canuck has never been lost on me,” said Demko. “From the day I was drafted I have been ALL in and committed to our end goal as a team and as a city. This last calendar year has certainly tested me in many ways but I've never been more clear about my desire to be a Canuck and my motivation to get back to the level I know I can find. I'm incredibly grateful for this opportunity to continue my tenure in Vancouver.”