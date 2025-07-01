Brock Boeser Agrees to Sign Long-Term Contract With Canucks
Brock Boeser is staying in Vancouver.
The Vancouver Canucks announced Tuesday that they agreed to sign Boeser to a seven-year contract worth $7.25 million per year—a total value of $50.75 million.
Boeser, 28, was one of the top free agents available this offseason. A two-time All-Star, Boeser has tallied 434 points (204 goals, 230 assists) over his nine-year career, all with Vancouver.
In 75 games last season, Boeser notched 25 goals and 25 assists while the Canucks fell six points short of a playoff spot.
