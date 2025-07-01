SI

Brock Boeser Agrees to Sign Long-Term Contract With Canucks

Tom Dierberger

Boeser just wrapped up his ninth season in the NHL.
Boeser just wrapped up his ninth season in the NHL. / Danny Wild-Imagn Images
In this story:

Brock Boeser is staying in Vancouver.

The Vancouver Canucks announced Tuesday that they agreed to sign Boeser to a seven-year contract worth $7.25 million per year—a total value of $50.75 million.

Boeser, 28, was one of the top free agents available this offseason. A two-time All-Star, Boeser has tallied 434 points (204 goals, 230 assists) over his nine-year career, all with Vancouver.

In 75 games last season, Boeser notched 25 goals and 25 assists while the Canucks fell six points short of a playoff spot.

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Tom Dierberger
TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

Home/NHL