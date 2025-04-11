Four Former Boston College Men's Hockey Players Earn All-American Honors
Four former Boston College men’s hockey players — Ryan Leonard, Gabe Perreault, Eamon Powell and Jacob Fowler — earned All-American honors from the American Hockey Coaches Association on Friday evening.
Jacob Fowler, who signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Montreal Canadiens on April 4, and Ryan Leonard, who signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Washington Capitals on March 31, were both named First Team All-Americans, while Powell and Perreault earned Second Team All-American nods.
Perreault signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Rangers following the conclusion of BC’s 2024-25 campaign, and Powell signed an amateur tryout contract with the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers, an affiliate of the Florida Panthers, for the remainder of the 2025 season through 2026.
The Eagles led all programs with four All-American honorees, which marks the second season in a row that BC’s men’s hockey program has featured the most All-Americans of any program in the country. Last season, BC produced five winners, consisting of Fowler (First Team), the Anaheim Ducks’ Cutter Gauthier (First Team), the San Jose Sharks’ Will Smith (First Team), Leonard (Second Team) and Perreault (Second Team).
Fowler, the Hockey East Goaltender of the Year and Hockey East First Team All-Star — as well as the 2024-25 Mike Richter Award winner, bestowed to the best goaltender in NCAA hockey — produced a 1.63 goals against average, a .940 save percentage and seven shutouts this past season.
Leonard added the 2024-25 Hockey East Player of the Year award to his collegiate career resume, leading the nation in goals with 30 and game-winning goals with nine. Leonard was selected as a Hobey Baker Award finalist as well, which is handed to the best player in college hockey annually.
Two-year linemate and classmate Perreault finished the season with 48 points (16 goals, 32 assists) along with a team-high five power-play goals. Powell received his first All-American honor after winning the Hockey East Best Defensive Defenseman Award and becoming a Hockey East First Team All-Star as BC’s graduate-student captain in 2024-25.