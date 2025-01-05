Gabe Perreault, Ryan Leonard Score Goals in Team USA’s Semifinals Win Over Czechia in World Juniors
The U.S. National Junior Team defeated Czechia 4-1 in the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship semifinals on Saturday night.
The victory was led by a handful of Boston College men’s hockey players.
Forward Gabe Perreault put Team USA on the board at the 3:14 mark of the opening frame with assists from Eagles forward Ryan Leonard and defenseman Aram Minnetian.
Leonard also tacked on a goal at the 15:33 mark of the third period which was assisted by Perreault and Minnetian.
Perreault’s performance earned him the Player of the Game award, his second of the tournament.
The trio is just half of the Eagles players competing in the event. Forwards Teddy Stiga and James Hagens as well as defenseman Drew Fortescue are also on Team USA’s roster.
Other plays to score goals for Team USA include Boston University forward Cole Eiserman at the 13:41 mark of the second period and Minnesota forward Oliver Moore at the 18:53 of the third, an empty net goal.
Team USA will take on Finland in the gold medal game on Sunday night. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on NHL Network.
This will be the third time these two have played in the event. The USA beat Finland 5-2 in a pre-tournament game on Dec. 23 and Finland beat the U.S. 4-3 in overtime in the final preliminary game on Dec. 29.
More News From Boston College Eagles On SI:
Where Boston College Men’s Hockey Ranks in Latest USCHO Poll
Boston College Men’s Basketball Suffers Road Loss to Georgia Tech
Boston College Football Running Back Declares For 2025 NFL Draft