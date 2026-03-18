Game Info: No. 17 Boston College vs No. 13 UConn in Hockey East Tournament Semifinals

On Friday at TD Garden, No. 17 Boston College men’s hockey and No. 13 UConn will clash in the Hockey East Tournament semifinals at 7 p.m. ET.

The winner of the game will proceed to the 2026 Hockey East Tournament Championship against either UMass or Merrimack, who play at 4 p.m. on Friday in the semifinals as well.

The fourth-seeded Eagles (20-14-1, 13-11-0 Hockey East) are coming off of their first win in the last five games with a 5-0 defeat over Maine last Friday in the quarterfinal round.

BC went into the postseason riding a four-game losing streak, but it did not play at a subpar level during most of that stretch by any means.

“When you lose four in a row, that's like an eternity in college,” BC head coach Greg Brown said. “So they did a great job of putting that all behind them and playing a very good game against Maine."

The Eagles have already beaten the Huskies twice this season, one time at home and one on the road, but Brown is expecting the third meeting this season between the two teams to come down to the wire.

"At the end of the game against UConn, you know you're in a game,” Brown said. “They play physical, they work, they get in on the forecheck. They're taking ice away all 200 feet. It's going to be a tightly-contested affair, and we know that. They're very consistent."

He continued: “The effort they bring and the energy they play with, we have to be ready for that. There's really no choice. So showing up and knowing that it's going to be highly competitive and you got to fight for your space all over the ice is the mindset we have to have."

The third-seeded Huskies (19-11-5, 12-9-3) advanced to the Hockey East semifinals by capturing a 5-3 triumph over Boston University in the quarterfinals last Saturday.

The only way for either team to make the 2026 NCAA Tournament is by winning the Hockey East Tournament Championship, so literally everything is on the line come Friday night.

Below is all the information for how to watch the matchup.

How to Watch: No. 17 Boston College vs. No. 13 UConn in 2026 Hockey East Tournament Semifinals

Who: Boston College Eagles and UConn Huskies

When: Friday, March 20 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: TD Garden, Boston, Mass.

Television: NESN+, ESPN+

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last outing, UConn: The Huskies defeated the Boston University Terriers, 5-3, in the Hockey East Tournament quarterfinals last Saturday. Jake Percival, Jake Richard, Ethan Whitcomb, Anthony Allain-Samake, and Joey Muldowney each collected a goal, and senior goaltender Tyler Muszelik totaled 29 saves.

Last outing, BC: The Eagles trashed the Maine Black Bears at Conte Forum, 5-0, last Friday in the Hockey East Tournament quarterfinals. James Hagens notched two goals and an assist, and Teddy Stiga, Dean Letourneau, and Oskar Jellvik had one goal apiece. Freshman goalie Louka Cloutier made 18 saves to pick up his third shutout of the year.