Boston College Men's Hockey Learns First Opponent For 2025 Kwik Trip Holiday Face Off
The Boston College men’s hockey team has learned its first opponent for the 2025 Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off in December.
The Eagles will take on the Western Michigan Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 28 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis.
Boston College will be looking to improve from last season. During the 2024-25 campaign, the team went 27-8-2 overall which included a 18-4-2 mark in Hockey East play, won the Hockey East regular season title, made an appearance in both the Hockey East Tournament and NCAA Manchester Regional, and finished No. 4 in the nation in the final USCHO poll.
Western Michigan will be looking to defend its national title. Last season, the Broncos went 34-7-1 overall, 19-4-1 in conference (NCHC) play, won the NCHC Frozen Faceoff Championship, and won the national championship for the first time in program history.
This will be the second meeting between the two teams. The first matchup was last season on Oct. 26, 2024, where Boston College defeated Western Michigan 4-2 at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
The winner of the contest will play the winner of Wisconsin and Lake Superior State on Monday, Dec. 29 for the championship while the two losers will face off against each other for third place.
All games will air on Big Ten Plus.
Boston College’s participation in the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off was originally announced in January and will be the first time the program has competed in the event.
As for the other teams, it will be Western Michigan’s first time, Lake Superior State’s second, and Wisconsin’s fifth.
Wisconsin will be looking to repeat as champions as it defeated UConn 4-3 in the title game last year.
Boston College Men’s Hockey 2025-26 Schedule:
Oct. 3: vs. Quinnipiac
Oct. 9-10: at Minnesota
Oct. 17: at RPI
Oct. 24: vs. Denver
Oct. 30: vs. Northeastern
Oct. 31: at Northeastern
Nov. 7-8: at Vermont
Nov. 14: vs. UMass
Nov. 15: at UMass
Nov. 21-22: vs. Maine
Nov. 28: vs. Notre Dame
Dec. 5: at UMass Lowell
Dec. 6: vs. UMass Lowell
Dec. 28: vs. Western Michigan (Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off)
Dec. 29: vs. Lake Superior State or Wisconsin (Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off)
Jan. 9: vs. Stonehill (exhibition)
Jan. 16: vs. Providence
Jan. 17: at Providence
Jan. 23: vs. New Hampshire
Jan. 24: at New Hampshire
Jan. 30: at Boston University
Feb. 2: vs. Harvard (Beanpot)
Feb. 6: vs. Vermont
Feb. 9: vs. Boston University or Northeastern (Beanpot)
Feb. 13: at Merrimack
Feb. 14: vs. Merrimack
Feb. 20: vs. UConn
Feb. 21: at UConn
Feb. 27: at Boston University
Feb. 28: vs. Boston University
March 5: at UMass
March 7: vs. Northeastern