BC Bulletin

Boston College Men's Hockey Learns First Opponent For 2025 Kwik Trip Holiday Face Off

The Eagles will face the Broncos for the second straight season in the opening round of the event.

Kim Rankin

Boston College Athletics

The Boston College men’s hockey team has learned its first opponent for the 2025 Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off in December. 

The Eagles will take on the Western Michigan Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 28 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis. 

Boston College will be looking to improve from last season. During the 2024-25 campaign, the team went 27-8-2 overall which included a 18-4-2 mark in Hockey East play, won the Hockey East regular season title, made an appearance in both the Hockey East Tournament and NCAA Manchester Regional, and finished No. 4 in the nation in the final USCHO poll.

Western Michigan will be looking to defend its national title. Last season, the Broncos went 34-7-1 overall, 19-4-1 in conference (NCHC) play, won the NCHC Frozen Faceoff Championship, and won the national championship for the first time in program history. 

This will be the second meeting between the two teams. The first matchup was last season on Oct. 26, 2024, where Boston College defeated Western Michigan 4-2 at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass. 

The winner of the contest will play the winner of Wisconsin and Lake Superior State on Monday, Dec. 29 for the championship while the two losers will face off against each other for third place. 

All games will air on Big Ten Plus. 

Boston College’s participation in the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off was originally announced in January and will be the first time the program has competed in the event. 

As for the other teams, it will be Western Michigan’s first time, Lake Superior State’s second, and Wisconsin’s fifth. 

Wisconsin will be looking to repeat as champions as it defeated UConn 4-3 in the title game last year.

Boston College Men’s Hockey 2025-26 Schedule: 

Oct. 3: vs. Quinnipiac

Oct. 9-10: at Minnesota

Oct. 17: at RPI

Oct. 24: vs. Denver

Oct. 30: vs. Northeastern

Oct. 31: at Northeastern

Nov. 7-8: at Vermont

Nov. 14: vs. UMass

Nov. 15: at UMass

Nov. 21-22: vs. Maine

Nov. 28: vs. Notre Dame

Dec. 5: at UMass Lowell

Dec. 6: vs. UMass Lowell

Dec. 28: vs. Western Michigan (Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off)

Dec. 29: vs. Lake Superior State or Wisconsin (Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off)

Jan. 9: vs. Stonehill (exhibition) 

Jan. 16: vs. Providence

Jan. 17: at Providence

Jan. 23: vs. New Hampshire

Jan. 24: at New Hampshire

Jan. 30: at Boston University

Feb. 2: vs. Harvard (Beanpot)

Feb. 6: vs. Vermont

Feb. 9: vs. Boston University or Northeastern (Beanpot)

Feb. 13: at Merrimack

Feb. 14: vs. Merrimack

Feb. 20: vs. UConn

Feb. 21: at UConn

Feb. 27: at Boston University

Feb. 28: vs. Boston University

March 5: at UMass

March 7: vs. Northeastern

Read More:

feed

Published
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.

Home/Hockey