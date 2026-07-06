Grace Campbell Signs Deal With PWHL’s Toronto Sceptres

For the second year in a row, Boston College sends a player to the Professional Women’s Hockey League as Grace Campbell signs a one-year Standard Player Agreement with the Toronto Sceptres.

Campbell departed Boston College this spring with the second most saves in program history, notching 3,184 during her four years, trailing only two-time Olympian Molly Schaus, who recorded 3,428 saves for the Eagles. In her final season, Campbell stopped 1,129 shots, also good enough to rank second in program history. In her three years as the full-time starter, Campbell paced Hockey East in saves and won the league’s Three Stars Award in both her junior and senior year. The award is given to the player who accumulates the most points from being named the first, second, or third star of conference games. She finished her college career with a record of 54-45-10, a .926 save percentage and a 2.35 goals against average while recording 13 shutouts.

The 2026 graduate joins former Boston College captain Kali Flanagan on the Sceptres and will become the eleventh former Eagle to play in the PWHL game after Abby Newhook was drafted in the fifth round by the Boston Fleet, becoming the tenth when she debuted last season. Included in the ten to have appeared in a game so far is Abbey Leavy, who Campbell backed up when the two overlapped during the 2022-23 season. The pair followed a similar path to Boston College and eventually the PWHL, both spending their prep years at Shattuck St. Mary’s, a hockey powerhouse boarding school in Minnesota, before beginning their collegiate careers.

The squad just got bigger 💪



Defender Jess Kondas has re-signed and goaltender Grace Campbell has signed to one-year Standard Player Agreements!



📰 https://t.co/NTj4whofHo pic.twitter.com/1ABdpPKa5c — Toronto Sceptres (@PWHL_Toronto) July 6, 2026

The former Eagles will compete with Raygan Kirk and Jessie McPherson for playing time in goal during the 2026-27 season. Kirk enters camp as the projected starter after playing in 23 of 30 games a season ago. Before joining the Sceptres, Kirk led Ohio State to the 2024 national championship, being named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Players after shutting out Wisconsin in the title game. The battle for the backup goaltender spot will likely be between McPherson and Campbell. McPherson is still yet to make her PWHL debut after joining Toronto in November of 2025 as an undrafted free agent. Like Campbell, McPherson was a Hockey East standout, finishing a four-year stint with Vermont as the program record holder for wins before heading to the WCHA to play for Minnesota State.

The PWHL will begin its fourth season in November with four new teams in the fold, as the league expands to Detroit, Hamilton, Las Vegas, and San Jose. The league was founded by Mark Walter and his wife Kimbra Walter to create a financially stable league that gave the best women’s hockey players on the planet a chance to compete and play hockey as their full time jobs.

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