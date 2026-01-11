A.J. Brown, Nick Sirianni Get Into Heated Exchange on Eagles Sideline After Consecutive Drops
The Eagles hosted the 49ers on Sunday in a wild-card round showdown, and things got off to a solid start for the home team. Philadelphia jumped out to a 13-10 lead in the first half thanks to a pair of touchdowns from tight end Dallas Goedert and things were clicking for the Birds offensively. However, near the end of the second quarter, tempers flared between coach Nick Sirianni and star wideout A.J. Brown.
The Eagles had the ball at the two-minute warning and Jalen Hurts tried to connect with Brown on a pair of deep passes. But the All-Pro receiver dropped both of them, with the second being particularly tough as the ball hit him square in the hands. Brown was visibly frustrated on the field after the consecutive incompletions and, when he headed to the sideline, had a heated exchange with Sirianni as the Fox cameras caught the pair yelling at each other. Naturally, Eagles head of security “Big Dom” was there to break it up.
It wasn’t clear in the moment what set off the tense argument between the two. But the broadcast showed a more complete video of the exchange a few minutes later and Sirianni appeared to be yelling at Brown to get off the field following the second drop, which led to a fourth down and a punt for Philadelphia.
As noted by the Fox Sports broadcast, Brown and Sirianni are both fiery personalities with their own respective histories of frustrated sideline displays. Nevertheless, it isn’t ideal for the Eagles to see two of their most important figures clashing so publicly in the middle of a playoff game.
At halftime Sirianni downplayed the situation to Fox sideline reporter Erin Andrews, stating it was the heat of the moment in a playoff game and they’re “just fine.”
Brown finished the half with three catches for 25 yards as Philadelphia took a three-point lead into the locker room over San Francisco.