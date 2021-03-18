Locked On Boston College: Blame The Refs, Blame The Eagles

A tough Hockey East Tournament loss with an unexplainable call. But you can't blame everything on the refs.

Locked on Boston College is our daily Eagles podcast that dives into the big topics of the day. Lots of the time it's about football, basketball and even baseball. But on today's show we jump in and talk about the epic collapse of the men's hockey team.

On Wednesday, the Eagles fell to Lowell 6-5 in double overtime. BC lost after a controversial offsides call wiped off what could have been a game winning goal. We talk about the incredibly frustrating Hockey East goals, and how they cost BC the game, but also it wasn't just the refs. This was also on BC for allowing the Riverhawks to come back after being down 4-1 in the third period. Our full analysis on this loss.

BC baseball got back in the win column, outgunning Holy Cross 18-12. We look at the offensive explosion. Jay Heath entered the transfer portal, we look at his career with the Eagles, and where the basketball team currently stands with their roster.

Finally, with spring football here, we took a look at the defensive line, and where that position currently stands.

Listen to the whole show below!



Listen below. And if you enjoy our podcast make sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. Just look up Locked on Boston College to find the most current episodes (and some good old ones too!) If you are on Apple ITunes, please give us a five star rating and let other BC fans know why you like the pod. It will help other fans find us! Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @LockedonBC

You May Also Enjoy

Boston College to Become Gritty Not Pretty Under Earl Grant

Hire of Earl Grant Lacks Wow Factor But There is Reason For Hope

Boston College Hires Earl Grant As New Head Coach

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

Photo courtesy of BC Athletics