How Boston College's Sweep of Vermont Impacted Hockey East Standings
The Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team swept the Vermont Catamounts over the weekend.
The Eagles took the opening game 6-3 on Friday night after battling back from behind and took the finale 4-1 on Saturday night, both at Gutterson Fieldhouse in Burlington, Vt.
The weekend success was led by forward Andre Gasseau, who scored three goals and recorded three assists in the pair of wins. His performances led him to winning Hockey East Co-Player of the Week.
So how did the sweep impact the Eagles spot in the Hockey East standings?
Boston College is currently sitting atop the Hockey East with 47 points, followed by Maine in second place with 42, and Boston University in third with 38.
UConn and Providence are tied for fourth with 30, UMass Lowell is in sixth with 29, Merrimack and UMass are tied for seventh with 28, Northeastern is in ninth with 23, Vermont is in tenth with 22, and New Hampshire rounds out the standings in 11th with 16.
As for the national rankings, a total of seven conference teams made the rankings this week. Boston College is at No. 1, Maine at No. 5, Providence at No. 7, UConn at No. 9, Boston University at No. 10, UMass Lowell at No. 16, and UMass at No. 17.
Next up, Boston College plays a home-and-home series with the New Hampshire Wildcats, starting on Friday night. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET for both games on NESN (Friday) and ESPN+ (Saturday).