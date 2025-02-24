BC Bulletin

Boston College Men’s Hockey Forward Earns Conference Honor

The junior won his first weekly award of the season.

Kim Rankin

Apr 13, 2024; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Denver Pioneers defenseman Sean Behrens (2) and Boston College Eagles forward Andre Gasseau (24) compete for the puck during the second period of the championship game of the 2024 Frozen Four college ice hockey tournament at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Apr 13, 2024; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Denver Pioneers defenseman Sean Behrens (2) and Boston College Eagles forward Andre Gasseau (24) compete for the puck during the second period of the championship game of the 2024 Frozen Four college ice hockey tournament at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

The Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team swept the Vermont Catamounts over the weekend, 6-3 on Friday and 4-1 on Saturday at Gutterson Fieldhouse in Burlington, Vt. 

The Eagles’ success was led by forward Andre Gasseau, who tallied three points in each game. 

The junior scored one goal and recorded two assists in the opening game and notched two goals and one assist in the finale. 

With his performances, Gasseau was named Hockey East Co-Player of the Week. 

So far this season, he has tallied 13 goals and 13 assists for 26 points. 

The award is the Garden Grove, Calif., native’s first of the season and is the eighth Eagle to earn a Hockey East award this season. 

Goalie Jacob Fowler is a three-time Goaltender of the Week recipient (Oct. 14, Nov. 11, and Jan. 20) as well as a Player of the Week winner (Jan. 27), Teddy Stiga has won Rookie of the Week twice (Jan. 20 and Jan. 27), Lukas Gustafsson won Defender of the Week on Dec. 2, Eamon Powell won Defender of the Week on Nov. 18, James Hagens is a two-time Rookie of the Week recipient (Nov. 4 and Nov. 25), Gabe Perreault won Co-Player of the Week on Nov. 4, and Ryan Leonard is a four-time Player of the Week recipient (Oct. 28, Nov. 11, Nov. 25, 2024, and Feb. 3). 

Up next, Boston College plays a home-and-home series with the New Hampshire Wildcats, starting on Friday night. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET for both games on NESN (Friday) and ESPN+ (Saturday). 

