Where Boston College Men’s Hockey Ranks After Week 19
The Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team swept the Vermont Catamounts over the weekend.
The Eagles took the first game 6-3 on Friday night after battling back from behind and the finale 4-1 on Saturday night.
With the success, the Eagles regained the top spot in the latest USCHO poll with 43 first-place votes and 991 points.
Minnesota moved up to No. 2 with six first-place votes and 912 points, followed by Michigan State at No. 3 with 890 points, Western Michigan at No. 4 with a sole first-place vote and 872 points, and Maine rounded out the top five with 774 points.
Seven Hockey East teams landed in the rankings this week and two others earned at least one vote. Joining Boston College and Maine in the rankings is Providence at No. 7, UConn at No. 9, Boston University at No. 10, UMass Lowell at No. 16, and UMass at No. 17.
Below are the full rankings for this week.
2024-25 USCHO Division I Men’s Hockey Week 20 Poll:
(Rank, team, first-place votes, points, record)
- Boston College (43)- 991, 24-6-1
- Minnesota (6)- 912, 23-7-4
- Michigan State- 890, 22-6-4
- Western Michigan (1)- 872, 23-6-1
- Maine- 774, 19-6-5
- Denver- 744, 23-8-1
- Providence- 694, 18-8-5
- Ohio State- 591, 20-10-2
- UConn- 571, 17-10-3
- Boston University- 558, 18-12-1
- Michigan- 527, 17-12-3
- Arizona State- 455, 18-12-2
- Quinnipiac- 377, 21-9-2
- Minnesota State- 308, 22-8-2
- Penn State- 263, 17-11-4
- UMass Lowell- 260, 15-12-3
- UMass- 257, 17-12-3
- North Dakota- 210, 17-12-2
- Clarkson- 129, 20-9-3
- Colorado College- 37, 17-14-1
Others receiving votes: Holy Cross 29, Sacred Heart 14, Omaha 13, Michigan Tech 8, Cornell 5, New Hampshire 4, Merrimack 3, Augustana 2, Wisconsin 2