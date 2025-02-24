BC Bulletin

Where Boston College Men’s Hockey Ranks After Week 19

How did the Eagles sweep of the Catamounts impact the polls?

Kim Rankin

Boston College Men’s Hockey (BC_MHockey) via X

The Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team swept the Vermont Catamounts over the weekend. 

The Eagles took the first game 6-3 on Friday night after battling back from behind and the finale 4-1 on Saturday night. 

With the success, the Eagles regained the top spot in the latest USCHO poll with 43 first-place votes and 991 points. 

Minnesota moved up to No. 2 with six first-place votes and 912 points, followed by Michigan State at No. 3 with 890 points, Western Michigan at No. 4 with a sole first-place vote and 872 points, and Maine rounded out the top five with 774 points. 

Seven Hockey East teams landed in the rankings this week and two others earned at least one vote. Joining Boston College and Maine in the rankings is Providence at No. 7, UConn at No. 9, Boston University at No. 10, UMass Lowell at No. 16, and UMass at No. 17. 

Below are the full rankings for this week. 

2024-25 USCHO Division I Men’s Hockey Week 20 Poll: 

(Rank, team, first-place votes, points, record)

  1. Boston College (43)- 991, 24-6-1
  2. Minnesota (6)- 912, 23-7-4
  3. Michigan State- 890, 22-6-4
  4. Western Michigan (1)- 872, 23-6-1
  5. Maine- 774, 19-6-5
  6. Denver- 744, 23-8-1
  7. Providence- 694, 18-8-5
  8. Ohio State- 591, 20-10-2
  9. UConn- 571, 17-10-3
  10. Boston University- 558, 18-12-1
  11. Michigan- 527, 17-12-3
  12. Arizona State- 455, 18-12-2
  13. Quinnipiac- 377, 21-9-2
  14. Minnesota State- 308, 22-8-2
  15. Penn State- 263, 17-11-4
  16. UMass Lowell- 260, 15-12-3
  17. UMass- 257, 17-12-3
  18. North Dakota- 210, 17-12-2
  19. Clarkson- 129, 20-9-3
  20. Colorado College- 37, 17-14-1

Others receiving votes: Holy Cross 29, Sacred Heart 14, Omaha 13, Michigan Tech 8, Cornell 5, New Hampshire 4, Merrimack 3, Augustana 2, Wisconsin 2

Read More:

feed

Published
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, Missouri Tigers On SI, and now Boston College Eagles On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games. Connect with Kim on X/Twitter at @kmrankin1 and follow the site at @BostonCollegeSI.

Home/Hockey