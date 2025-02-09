How Boston College's Win Over New Hampshire Impacted Hockey East Standings
The No. 1 Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team swept its slate of games last week which included a tournament game.
The Eagles defeated Northeastern 8-2 on Monday night in the 2025 Beanpot semifinals and earned a come from behind road win over New Hampshire 4-2 on Friday night.
Although the Beanpot game did not count towards the conference, the Eagles win over the Wildcats added to their points in the standings.
Currently, Boston College sits atop the Hockey East with 38 points, narrowly ahead of second-place Maine, who has 36 points.
As for the other teams in the standings, Boston University is third with 32 points, followed by UConn in fourth with 28, UMass Lowell in fifth with 26, Merrimack in sixth with 25, Providence in seventh with 24 points, UMass in eighth with 21, Vermont in ninth with 19, Northeastern in tenth with 17, and New Hampshire in 11th with 13.
So far this season, the Eagles have boasted a 13-3-1 conference record with losses to Merrimack, Northeastern, and UConn.
Currently, the Eagles are riding a nine-game winning streak which includes eight victories over opponents in the conference, the outlier being a 3-1 win over Harvard on Jan. 14.
In the upcoming week, Boston College will play in the 2025 Beanpot Championship against Boston University on Monday night at TD Garden in Boston. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on NESN and ESPN+.
The Eagles also have a home-and-home series against UMass on Friday and Saturday. Puck drop for both nights is 7 p.m. on ESPN+.