How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Hockey’s Two-Game Series vs. St. Cloud State

The Boston College men’s hockey program will host St. Cloud State (Minnesota) for a pair of non-conference matchups this upcoming Thursday and Saturday.

On Friday, in their 2026-27 season opener, the Eagles suffered a 3-2 loss to Alaska Fairbanks, which dropped BC (0-1) from No. 11 to No. 16 in the latest USCHO Division I men’s poll.

The Huskies (1-2), meanwhile, are coming off their first win of the season, a 5-3 victory over No. 14 Michigan Tech on Saturday following their 3-2 overtime loss to the Huskies (yes, they have the same nickname) a day prior.

St. Cloud State opened its season a week before that, however, with another 3-2 overtime loss at Bemidji State, a fellow Minnesota school.

The all-time series between the two programs dates back to 2004-05, when BC handed the Huskies a 2-1 overtime defeat in the championship game of the 2004 Florida College Classic, a holiday tournament that is no longer played.

St. Cloud State won the next four matchups, including a meeting in the 2021 NCAA Northeast Regional Final in Albany, N.Y., which denied the Eagles from reaching the Frozen Four for the 26th time in school history.

The teams last met for a two-game series in St. Cloud, Minn., from Nov. 1-2 during the 2024-25 campaign.

Ranked No. 2 in the nation at the time, BC captured wins in both games over the No. 10 Huskies, 4-1 and 2-1.

Below are all the details for the upcoming matchups, which could possibly see the Eagles pick up their first win of the year.

How to Watch: No. 16 Boston College Men’s Hockey’s Two-Game Series vs. St. Cloud State

Who: Boston College Eagles and St. Cloud State Huskies

When: Thursday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. ET and Saturday, Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

TV: Both games will be televised live on ESPN+.

Radio: Both games can be listened to on WEEI 850 AM or 93.7 FM.

Last Outing, St. Cloud State: The Huskies defeated Michigan Tech at home 5-3 on Saturday.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles fell to Alaska Fairbanks on Friday 3-2.

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