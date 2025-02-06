How to Watch: No. 1 Boston College Men’s Hockey at New Hampshire
The No. 1 Boston College Eagles (20-4-1, 12-3-1 HE) men’s hockey team travels to Durham, N.H., to take on the New Hampshire Wildcats (11-10-3, 3-9-2 HE) on Friday night.
Since returning for the second semester, the Eagles have been the hottest team in the country. After losing its first game of January to Merrimack 5-2, Boston College has gone undefeated since and is currently riding an eight-game winning streak.
Most recently, the Eagles dominated the Northeastern Huskies 8-2 in the 2025 Beanpot semifinals on Monday night and will face No. 8 Boston University in the championship on Monday night at TD Garden in Boston.
New Hampshire has struggled so far in the new year. Through nine games in 2025, the Wildcats have gone 3-6 which includes its most recent game, a 7-2 loss to Boston University on Friday night.
With the loss, the Wildcats dropped out of the USCHO rankings this week, however received 63 votes and are one spot out from jumping back in.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Hockey at New Hampshire:
Who: Boston College Eagles and New Hampshire Wildcats
When: Friday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Whittemore Center at Key Auto Group Complex, Durham, N.H.
TV: NESN and ESPN+
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, New Hampshire: The Wildcats suffered a road loss to the No. 8 Boston University Terriers 7-2 on Friday night.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles defeated the Northeastern Huskies 8-2 in the 2025 Beanpot semifinals on Monday night.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on March 1 & 3, 2024, for a home-and-home series. Boston College swept New Hampshire 5-3 and 1-0.