How to Watch: No. 1 Boston College Men’s Hockey vs Denver in Manchester Regional Final
The No. 1-seeded Boston College Eagles (27-7-2) men’s hockey team takes on the No. 3-seeded Denver Pioneers (30-11-1) in the Manchester Regional Final on Sunday night.
Both teams earned spots in the game after winning their first round contests.
Boston College defeated No. 4-seeded Bentley 3-1 on Friday afternoon after a late third period goal from forward James Hagens and an empty netter from forward Ryan Leonard.
Denver dominated No. 2-seeded Providence 5-1 on Friday night. Four different Pioneers scored goals in the contest.
This is the first time the two teams are meeting since the 2024 national championship. In the title game, Denver topped Boston College 2-0 after scoring a pair of goals in the second period.
The winner of this game will win the Regional and will return to the Frozen Four for the second straight year.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. Denver:
Who: No. 1 Boston College Eagles and No. 3 Denver Pioneers
When: Sunday, March 30 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: SNHU Arena, Manchester, N.H.
TV: ESPN2
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Denver: The Pioneers defeated the Providence Friars 5-1 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles beat the Bentley Falcons 3-1 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday afternoon.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was in last year’s national championship on April 13, 2024. Denver defeated Boston College 2-0.