BC Bulletin

How to Watch: No. 1 Boston College Men’s Hockey vs Denver in Manchester Regional Final

The Eagles look to advance to their second straight Frozen Four.

Kim Rankin

Boston College Athletics

The No. 1-seeded Boston College Eagles (27-7-2) men’s hockey team takes on the No. 3-seeded Denver Pioneers (30-11-1) in the Manchester Regional Final on Sunday night. 

Both teams earned spots in the game after winning their first round contests. 

Boston College defeated No. 4-seeded Bentley 3-1 on Friday afternoon after a late third period goal from forward James Hagens and an empty netter from forward Ryan Leonard. 

Denver dominated No. 2-seeded Providence 5-1 on Friday night. Four different Pioneers scored goals in the contest. 

This is the first time the two teams are meeting since the 2024 national championship. In the title game, Denver topped Boston College 2-0 after scoring a pair of goals in the second period. 

The winner of this game will win the Regional and will return to the Frozen Four for the second straight year. 

Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup. 

How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. Denver: 

Who: No. 1 Boston College Eagles and No. 3 Denver Pioneers

When: Sunday, March 30 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: SNHU Arena, Manchester, N.H. 

TV: ESPN2

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, Denver: The Pioneers defeated the Providence Friars 5-1 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night. 

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles beat the Bentley Falcons 3-1 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday afternoon. 

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was in last year’s national championship on April 13, 2024. Denver defeated Boston College 2-0. 

Bracket

NCAA.com
NCAA.com

Read More:

feed

Published
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, Missouri Tigers On SI, and now Boston College Eagles On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games. Connect with Kim on X/Twitter at @kmrankin1 and follow the site at @BostonCollegeSI.

Home/Hockey