How to Watch: No. 1 Boston College Men’s Hockey vs New Hampshire
The No. 1 Boston College Eagles (24-6-1, 16-4-1 HE) men’s hockey team is getting ready for its last series of the season, a home-and-home against the New Hampshire Wildcats (11-14-5, 3-13-4 HE) over the weekend.
After losing two back-to-back games earlier in the month, Boston College is riding a three-game winning streak into the matchup.
Most recently, the Eagles recorded a series sweep over the Vermont Catamounts on the road last weekend, 6-3 and 4-1.
The Wildcats will be looking to end the regular season on a positive note and give themselves an opportunity to move up in the Hockey East standings before the conference tournament.
New Hampshire is coming off a tie and a loss to the No. 17 UMass Minutemen. In the opening game of the series, the two tied at 3 while the Wildcats won the shootout 1-0. In the finale, UMass beat New Hampshire 3-1.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. New Hampshire:
Who: Boston College Eagles and New Hampshire Wildcats
When: Friday, Feb. 28 and Saturday, March 1 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass. (Friday) and Whittemore Center at Key Auto Group Complex, Durham, N.H. (Saturday)
TV: NESN (Friday) and ESPN+
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, New Hampshire: The Wildcats tied 3-3 (1-0 SO) and lost 3-1 to the UMass Minutemen over the weekend in a home-and-home series.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles recorded a series sweep over the Vermont Catamounts last weekend 6-3 and 4-1.
Last Meeting: The last meeting between these two teams was earlier in the month on Feb. 7. Boston College defeated New Hampshire 4-2 on the road.