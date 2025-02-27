BC Bulletin

How to Watch: No. 1 Boston College Men’s Hockey vs New Hampshire

The Eagles are getting ready for their last series of the season.

Kim Rankin

Boston College Men’s Hockey (BC_MHockey) via X

The No. 1 Boston College Eagles (24-6-1, 16-4-1 HE) men’s hockey team is getting ready for its last series of the season, a home-and-home against the New Hampshire Wildcats (11-14-5, 3-13-4 HE) over the weekend. 

After losing two back-to-back games earlier in the month, Boston College is riding a three-game winning streak into the matchup. 

Most recently, the Eagles recorded a series sweep over the Vermont Catamounts on the road last weekend, 6-3 and 4-1. 

The Wildcats will be looking to end the regular season on a positive note and give themselves an opportunity to move up in the Hockey East standings before the conference tournament. 

New Hampshire is coming off a tie and a loss to the No. 17 UMass Minutemen. In the opening game of the series, the two tied at 3 while the Wildcats won the shootout 1-0. In the finale, UMass beat New Hampshire 3-1. 

Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup. 

How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. New Hampshire: 

Who: Boston College Eagles and New Hampshire Wildcats 

When: Friday, Feb. 28 and Saturday, March 1 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass. (Friday) and Whittemore Center at Key Auto Group Complex, Durham, N.H. (Saturday)

TV: NESN (Friday) and ESPN+ 

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, New Hampshire: The Wildcats tied 3-3 (1-0 SO) and lost 3-1 to the UMass Minutemen over the weekend in a home-and-home series. 

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles recorded a series sweep over the Vermont Catamounts last weekend 6-3 and 4-1. 

Last Meeting: The last meeting between these two teams was earlier in the month on Feb. 7. Boston College defeated New Hampshire 4-2 on the road. 

Read More:

feed

Published
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, Missouri Tigers On SI, and now Boston College Eagles On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games. Connect with Kim on X/Twitter at @kmrankin1 and follow the site at @BostonCollegeSI.

Home/Hockey