No. 2 Boston College Men’s Hockey Sweeps Vermont
The No. 2 Boston College Eagles (24-6-1, 16-4-1 HE) men’s hockey team increased its winning streak to three games with a 4-1 win over the Vermont Catamounts (11-16-3, 6-12-2 HE) on Saturday night.
The victory was led by forward Andre Gasseau, who notched a pair of goals in the contest.
The first was at the 14:24 of the opening frame with help from fellow first line forwards Ryan Leonard and Gabe Perreault, and the second was at 14:40 of the second period, assisted by forwards Teddy Stiga and Will Vote.
The Eagles also saw goals from Stiga and Leonard.
Stiga put Boston College on the board at 9:58 of the first with a short-handed goal, his 11th goal and third short-handed of the season. The freshman’s score was assisted by Gasseau.
Leonard recorded his 27th score of the season, the most in the NCAA, at 4:37 of the middle frame with help from Perreault and defenseman Aram Minnetian.
The goal and assist by Leonard gave the sophomore 102 career points in 72 games.
Jacob Fowler started in the net for Boston College. In his outing, Fowler recorded 32 saves and a .970 save percent as well as allowed one goal.
Vermont’s sole goal came on a power-play at 17:54 of the final frame by forward Timofei Spitserov to spoil Fowler’s shutout.
The win also sealed the series sweep for the Eagles. They won the series opener 6-3 on Friday night.
Next up, Boston College plays a home-and-home series with the New Hampshire Wildcats, starting on Friday night. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET for both games on NESN (Friday) and ESPN+ (Saturday).