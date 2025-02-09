How to Watch: No. 1 Boston College Men’s Hockey vs No. 8 Boston University in Beanpot Championship
The No. 1 Boston College Eagles (21-4-1, 13-3-1 HE) men’s hockey team is looking to win its first Beanpot title since 2016 as it takes on the No. 8 Boston University Terriers (15-10-1, 10-6-1 HE) in the championship game on Monday night at TD Garden in Boston.
In the semifinals last Monday, the Eagles recorded a dominant win over Northeastern 8-2 while the Terriers also had an impressive win against Harvard 7-1.
The last time Boston College and Boston University met in the Beanpot was in the semifinals round in 2024. Boston University defeated Boston College 4-3. The Terriers lost to Northeastern in the championship 4-3 in overtime and the Eagles defeated Harvard 5-0 in the consolation game to take third place.
The last time the cross-town rivals met in the championship was 2016. Boston College defeated Boston University 1-0 in overtime after a goal by Alex Tuch.
This will be the third matchup between the two teams this season. Earlier in the year, the Eagles and Terriers played a home-and-home series from Jan. 24-25. Boston College swept Boston University 6-2 and 2-0.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. Boston University in Beanpot Championship:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Boston University Terriers
When: Monday, Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: TD Garden, Boston, Mass.
TV: NESN and ESPN+
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Boston University: The Terriers suffered a road loss to the Merrimack Warriors 2-1 in overtime on Friday night.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles recorded a road win over the New Hampshire Wildcats 4-2 on Friday night.
Last Meeting: The last meeting between these two was a home-and-home series earlier in the season from Jan. 24-25. Boston College swept Boston University 6-2 and 2-0.