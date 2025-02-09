BC Bulletin

How to Watch: No. 1 Boston College Men’s Hockey vs No. 8 Boston University in Beanpot Championship

The Eagles look to win their first title since 2016.

Kim Rankin

Boston College Athletics

The No. 1 Boston College Eagles (21-4-1, 13-3-1 HE) men’s hockey team is looking to win its first Beanpot title since 2016 as it takes on the No. 8 Boston University Terriers (15-10-1, 10-6-1 HE) in the championship game on Monday night at TD Garden in Boston. 

In the semifinals last Monday, the Eagles recorded a dominant win over Northeastern 8-2 while the Terriers also had an impressive win against Harvard 7-1. 

The last time Boston College and Boston University met in the Beanpot was in the semifinals round in 2024. Boston University defeated Boston College 4-3. The Terriers lost to Northeastern in the championship 4-3 in overtime and the Eagles defeated Harvard 5-0 in the consolation game to take third place. 

The last time the cross-town rivals met in the championship was 2016. Boston College defeated Boston University 1-0 in overtime after a goal by Alex Tuch. 

This will be the third matchup between the two teams this season. Earlier in the year, the Eagles and Terriers played a home-and-home series from Jan. 24-25. Boston College swept Boston University 6-2 and 2-0. 

Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.

How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. Boston University in Beanpot Championship: 

Who: Boston College Eagles and Boston University Terriers

When: Monday, Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: TD Garden, Boston, Mass. 

TV: NESN and ESPN+

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, Boston University: The Terriers suffered a road loss to the Merrimack Warriors 2-1 in overtime on Friday night. 

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles recorded a road win over the New Hampshire Wildcats 4-2 on Friday night. 

Last Meeting: The last meeting between these two was a home-and-home series earlier in the season from Jan. 24-25. Boston College swept Boston University 6-2 and 2-0.

Read More:

feed

Published
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, Missouri Tigers On SI, and now Boston College Eagles On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games. Connect with Kim on X/Twitter at @kmrankin1 and follow the site at @BostonCollegeSI.

Home/Hockey