How to Watch: No. 1 Boston College vs Northeastern in Hockey East Quarterfinals

The Eagles start their run in the postseason on Saturday.

Boston College Athletics

The No. 1-seeded Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team starts its run in the 2025 Hockey East Tournament as it hosts the No. 9-seeded Northeastern Huskies in the quarterfinals round on Saturday night. 

The Eagles won the Hockey East regular season title after boasting an 18-4-2 conference record and 55 points which earned them the No. 1 overall seed and a bye into the quarterfinals. 

Northeastern, on the other hand, defeated No. 8 Merrimack 3-2 in double overtime in the opening round on Wednesday night with a goal from forward Dylan Hryckowian at the 4:39 mark to advance the Huskies.

This will be the fourth time these two teams have met this season. The first two came in a home-and-home series from Nov. 22-23, 2024. Boston College took the opener 3-0 and Northeastern took the finale 4-2. Both won on their home ice. 

The pair met again on Feb. 3 in the 2025 Beanpot semifinals at TD Garden in Boston. The Eagles dominated the Huskies 8-2 to advance to the championship where they lost to Boston University 4-1.

The winner of the game will advance to the conference semifinals on Thursday night at TD Garden.

Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup. 

How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. Northeastern: 

Who: Boston College Eagles and Northeastern Huskies

When: Saturday, March 15 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass. 

TV: NESN+ and ESPN+

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, Northeastern: The Huskies defeated the Merrimack Warriors 3-2 in double overtime in the opening round of the Hockey East Tournament on Wednesday night. 

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles won their regular season finale against the Merrimack Warriors 6-0 on Saturday afternoon. 

Last Meeting: The last time these two met was earlier in the year in the 2025 Beanpot semifinals. Boston College defeated Northeastern 8-2 to advance to the championship.

Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, Missouri Tigers On SI, and now Boston College Eagles On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games. Connect with Kim on X/Twitter at @kmrankin1 and follow the site at @BostonCollegeSI.

