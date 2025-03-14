How to Watch: No. 1 Boston College vs Northeastern in Hockey East Quarterfinals
The No. 1-seeded Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team starts its run in the 2025 Hockey East Tournament as it hosts the No. 9-seeded Northeastern Huskies in the quarterfinals round on Saturday night.
The Eagles won the Hockey East regular season title after boasting an 18-4-2 conference record and 55 points which earned them the No. 1 overall seed and a bye into the quarterfinals.
Northeastern, on the other hand, defeated No. 8 Merrimack 3-2 in double overtime in the opening round on Wednesday night with a goal from forward Dylan Hryckowian at the 4:39 mark to advance the Huskies.
This will be the fourth time these two teams have met this season. The first two came in a home-and-home series from Nov. 22-23, 2024. Boston College took the opener 3-0 and Northeastern took the finale 4-2. Both won on their home ice.
The pair met again on Feb. 3 in the 2025 Beanpot semifinals at TD Garden in Boston. The Eagles dominated the Huskies 8-2 to advance to the championship where they lost to Boston University 4-1.
The winner of the game will advance to the conference semifinals on Thursday night at TD Garden.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. Northeastern:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Northeastern Huskies
When: Saturday, March 15 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: NESN+ and ESPN+
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Northeastern: The Huskies defeated the Merrimack Warriors 3-2 in double overtime in the opening round of the Hockey East Tournament on Wednesday night.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles won their regular season finale against the Merrimack Warriors 6-0 on Saturday afternoon.
Last Meeting: The last time these two met was earlier in the year in the 2025 Beanpot semifinals. Boston College defeated Northeastern 8-2 to advance to the championship.