How to Watch No. 11 Boston College Men's Hockey's Series Against Northeastern
The No. 11 Boston College Eagles (2-2-1) men’s hockey team opens Hockey East play with a home-and-home series against the Northeastern Huskies (3-1) this week.
Both teams are coming off games against the No. 6 Denver Pioneers, however each had a different outcome.
The Eagles snapped their three-game unbeaten streak with a 7-3 loss to the Pioneers on Friday night at home while the Huskies earned a home 1-0 victory over Denver on Saturday night.
In the first five games of the 2025-26 campaign, Boston College has earned wins over No. 19 Minnesota and RPI as well as losses against No. 7 Quinnipiac, Denver, and a tie with Minnesota.
As for Northeastern, the team has earned wins over Denver, Holy Cross, and No. 13 UMass. The Huskies’ sole loss of the season so far was against Army West Point.
Northeastern is sitting just outside of the USCHO rankings. Although not ranked, the Huskies received 77 votes this week which was the most out of the non-ranked team.
Last season, the Eagles and Huskies played four times which included a series, the Beanpot, and the Hockey East Tournament.
Each team won two games apiece. Boston College won the series opener 3-0 and the Beanpot semifinals 8-2 while Northeastern won the series finale 4-2 and the Hockey East Semifinal 3-1.
The Eagles and Huskies will play the opener of this series at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass., on Thursday night and the finale at Matthews Arena in Boston on Friday night.
The finale marks the final time Boston College will play at Matthews Arena as the venue is set to be replaced with a new athletic and recreation complex.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. Northeastern:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Northeastern Huskies
When: Thursday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. ET and Friday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m.
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass. (Thursday) and Matthews Arena, Boston, Mass. (Friday)
TV: ESPN+ (Thursday) and NESN (Friday)
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Northeastern: The Huskies earned a 1-0 win over the No. 6 Denver Pioneers on Saturday night.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered a loss to the No. 6 Denver Pioneers 7-3 on Friday night.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was in the 2025 Hockey East Tournament Semifinals on March 15. Northeastern defeated Boston College 3-1 which ended the Eagles’ run in the tournament.