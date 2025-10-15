How to Watch: No 9 Boston College Men's Hockey at RPI
The No. 9 Boston College Eagles (1-1-1) men’s hockey team is getting ready for a road trip to Troy, N.Y., to take on the RPI Engineers (0-2) on Friday night.
The Eagles are coming off a successful road series with the No. 13 Minnesota Gophers last week in Minneapolis, Minn. In the two-game set, Boston College won the opener 3-1 on Thursday night and tied the finale 2-2 on Friday night.
Will Vote, Will Moore, Drew Fortescue, Ryan Conmy, and Dean Letourneau all scored in the series.
As for RPI, the Engineers are looking to bounce back from getting swept at the hands of Miami University (Ohio) over the weekend. Miami won the pair of games 5-3 and 5-0.
This will be the first time the two teams have met since Oct. 20, 2023. In the last meeting, Boston College beat RPI 6-1 at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Hockey at RPI:
Who: Boston College Eagles and RPI Engineers
When: Friday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m, ET
Where: Houston Field House, Troy N.Y.
TV: ESPN+
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, RPI: The Engineers suffered a season-opening sweep to Miami Ohio over the weekend 5-3 and 5-0.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles won and tied in their series with the Minnesota Gophers last week. Boston College won the first game 3-1 and tied the finale 2-2.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was during the 2023-24 season on Oct. 20, 2023. Boston College defeated RPI 6-1 at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
USCHO Rankings
- Boston University (27)- 923, 2-0-1
- Western Michigan (6)- 845, 1-1
- Michigan State (5)- 828, 1-1
- Michigan (8)-802, 4-0
- Denver- 793, 1-0-1
- Penn State (1)- 791, 3-1
- Maine (3)- 776, 2-0
- North Dakota- 678, 2-0
- Boston College- 556, 1-1-1
- Quinnipiac- 478, 2-1
- UMass- 459, 3-0
- UConn- 416, 1-1
- Minnesota- 377, 1-2-1
- Providence- 365, 0-2
- Arizona State- 357, 2-2
- Ohio State- 316, 2-0
- Wisconsin- 165, 2-0
- Cornell- 159, 0-0
- Colorado College- 143, 3-1
- Minnesota State- 75, 1-1
Others receiving votes: Michigan Tech 36, St. Thomas 35, New Hampshire 25, Sacred Heart 19, Clarkson 16, Minnesota Duluth 14, St. Cloud State 10, UMass Lowell 7, Dartmouth 6, Miami 5, Union 5, Augustana 4, Brown 4, Ferris State 4, Niagara 3, Northeastern 3, Canisius 1, Omaha 1